by Hannah Joy on  February 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 Has Made People More Caring and Supportive
People had become more caring and sacrificial and used words like sacrifice, share and help on Twitter and Google during the pandemic. This shows that Covid-19 spurred moral values and activities among people.

Researchers from University of California-Los Angeles and Harvard University analyzed how two types of internet activity changed in the US for 10 weeks before and 10 weeks after March 13, 2020.

One was Google searches and the other was the phrasing of more than a half-billion words and phrases posted on Twitter, blogs and internet forums.


Patricia Greenfield, a UCLA distinguished professor of psychology and senior author of the research, said the study determined that the pandemic inspired a resurgence of community-oriented values, with people thinking more about supporting one another.

Use of the word "help" on Twitter increased by 37% in the period after March 13, while use of the word "share" increased by 24%.

The research also found that use of the word "sacrifice" more than doubled on Twitter from before the pandemic to the period after March 13.

"'Sacrifice' was a complete nonstarter in U.S. culture before Covid," Greenfield said.

The change, the authors wrote, signified that Americans were placing more value on the welfare of others -- even if it meant putting their own lives at risk.

"One example was people's willingness to participate in the large Black Lives Matter demonstrations, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Noah Evers, a Harvard undergraduate psychology major and the study's lead author.

The use of words referring to basic needs for food, clothing and shelter increased significantly across Google searches, Twitter, internet forums and blogs.

For instance, Google searches increased by 344 per cent for "grow vegetables" and by 207 percent for "sewing machine," while Twitter mentions of "Home Depot" increased by 266 per cent.

The study appeared in the journal Human Behavior and Emerging Technologies.

Internet activity also revealed a dramatic increase in people's concerns about mortality.

After March 13, when the death toll began increasing dramatically, search activity for the word "survive" increased by 47 per cent, for "cemeteries" by 41 per cent, for "bury" by 23 per cent and for "death" by 21 per cent.

"Death went from something taboo to something real and inevitable," Evers said.

Of all the words the authors analysed, the one whose usage increased the most during the pandemic was "sourdough," as baking bread became a trendy pastime while people were instructed to stay at home.

How lasting will the changes be?

Greenfield expects the behavioural trends will likely reverse as the threat from COVID-19 recedes and Americans feel more prosperous and safer.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

About 56-fold Increase in Virtual Care During Covid-19 Pandemic
Covid-19: During the pandemic, both Canada and the United States showed major disruptions to care, decreased payments, challenges keeping offices functioning, lack of personal protective equipment and widespread uptake of virtual care.
READ MORE
Opioid-Related Overdose and Death Increase During COVID-19 Pandemic
An increase in overdose-related calls during the COVID-19 pandemic as been observed in the United States. Opioid related overdose may increase as individuals are under stress during the pandemic situations.
READ MORE
Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic
With the surging COVID-19 cases in India, Indians are not only being affected financially, but also psychologically. Many are afraid of transmitting the infection to others, while others fear getting admitted to hospitals.
READ MORE
Partygoers Turning to Virtual Raves During COVID-19 Pandemic
During COVID-19 pandemic, partygoers are turning to virtual raves and Zoom happy hours, found new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake