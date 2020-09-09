by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  September 9, 2020 at 3:39 PM Coronavirus News
Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic
India has overtaken Brazil, as the second most infected country in the world after US, with close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Major cities have witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, after seeming to have gained a control over the spread of infection. For instance, Delhi, has witnessed daily caseload quadrupling in the last three weeks.

LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand how the citizens are coping with the extent of the spread of COVID-19, their psychology and fear of the virus. They got over 24,000 responses from people residing in 221 districts across the country.


Questions asked, and their responses are as follows:

  1. What is the one thing that people are most afraid of in regards to the pandemic?
    • 5% said social alienation
    • 29% were afraid about infecting family members or colleagues
    • 22% were afraid about being at hospitals
    • 8%were afraid of getting severe infection and 6% were afraid of dealing with local officials.
    • 17% mentioned other reasons and loss of earnings, family care, lack of information
    • 13% said they were not fearful about anything.
  2. How COVID-19 has impacted their social network?
    • Thirty-one per cent said they knew six or more individuals who had COVID-19 while
    • 34% knew around 2-5 individuals who had contracted the disease
    • 12% said they knew one individual
    • 20% reported knowing no one
    • In all, 77% citizens had one or more contacts in their social network who had been infected with COVID-19
  3. How many individuals in their social network in the last six months did not get tested despite having symptoms and instead resorted to self-quarantine or treatment at home
  • 14% said more than 10 people
  • 10% said 6010 people
  • 14% said 2-5 people
  • 10% said one individual
  • Around 52% of the respondents were unsure about it
The results show that Indians were most afraid of infecting family members or colleagues, and being in a hospital. Many were afraid of getting tested due to the fear of getting admitted to hospitals or due to huge treatment expenses.

Source: Medindia

