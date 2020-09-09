Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic

India has overtaken Brazil, as the second most infected country in the world after US, with close to 4.5 million confirmed Covid-19 cases.



Major cities have witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, after seeming to have gained a control over the spread of infection. For instance, Delhi, has witnessed daily caseload quadrupling in the last three weeks.

‘Indians are most fearful about transmitting the COVID-19 infection to a near family member or colleague. Many are afraid of being admitted in hospitals and worried about the huge expenses they might incur.’

What is the one thing that people are most afraid of in regards to the pandemic? 5% said social alienation

29% were afraid about infecting family members or colleagues

22% were afraid about being at hospitals

8%were afraid of getting severe infection and 6% were afraid of dealing with local officials.

17% mentioned other reasons and loss of earnings, family care, lack of information

13% said they were not fearful about anything. How COVID-19 has impacted their social network? Thirty-one per cent said they knew six or more individuals who had COVID-19 while

34% knew around 2-5 individuals who had contracted the disease

12% said they knew one individual

20% reported knowing no one

In all, 77% citizens had one or more contacts in their social network who had been infected with COVID-19 How many individuals in their social network in the last six months did not get tested despite having symptoms and instead resorted to self-quarantine or treatment at home 14% said more than 10 people

10% said 6010 people

14% said 2-5 people

10% said one individual

Around 52% of the respondents were unsure about it The results show that Indians were most afraid of infecting family members or colleagues, and being in a hospital. Many were afraid of getting tested due to the fear of getting admitted to hospitals or due to huge treatment expenses.



LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand how the citizens are coping with the extent of the spread of COVID-19, their psychology and fear of the virus. They got over 24,000 responses from people residing in 221 districts across the country.