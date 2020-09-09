Survey Determines How Indians are Coping With the COVID-19 Pandemic

LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand how the citizens are coping with the extent of the spread of COVID-19, their psychology and fear of the virus. They got over 24,000 responses from people residing in 221 districts across the country.
Questions asked, and their responses are as follows:
- What is the one thing that people are most afraid of in regards to the pandemic?
- 5% said social alienation
- 29% were afraid about infecting family members or colleagues
- 22% were afraid about being at hospitals
- 8%were afraid of getting severe infection and 6% were afraid of dealing with local officials.
- 17% mentioned other reasons and loss of earnings, family care, lack of information
- 13% said they were not fearful about anything.
- How COVID-19 has impacted their social network?
- Thirty-one per cent said they knew six or more individuals who had COVID-19 while
- 34% knew around 2-5 individuals who had contracted the disease
- 12% said they knew one individual
- 20% reported knowing no one
- In all, 77% citizens had one or more contacts in their social network who had been infected with COVID-19
- How many individuals in their social network in the last six months did not get tested despite having symptoms and instead resorted to self-quarantine or treatment at home
- 14% said more than 10 people
- 10% said 6010 people
- 14% said 2-5 people
- 10% said one individual
- Around 52% of the respondents were unsure about it
The results show that Indians were most afraid of infecting family members or colleagues, and being in a hospital. Many were afraid of getting tested due to the fear of getting admitted to hospitals or due to huge treatment expenses.
Source: Medindia