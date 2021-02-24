by Colleen Fleiss on  February 24, 2021 at 1:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Link Between Seasonal Variation in Daylight and Brain Function
Seasonal variation in daylight was found to influence brain function. Turku PET Centre, Finland researchers have compared how the length of daylight hours affected the opioid receptors in humans and rats.

"In the study, we observed that the number of opioid receptors was dependent on the time of the year the brain was imaged. The changes were most prominent in the brain regions that control emotions and sociability. The changes in the opioid receptors caused by the variation in the amount of daylight could be an important factor in seasonal affective disorder," says Postdoctoral Researcher Lihua Sun from the Turku PET Centre and the University of Turku.

Animal studies confirm the significance of daylight


The researchers wanted to ensure that the changes in brain function were caused by the amount of daylight and not some other factor. To achieve this, they measured the opioid receptors in rats when the animals were kept in standard conditions where only the length of daylight hours was changed. The results were similar to those observed in humans.

"On the basis of the results, the duration of daylight is a particularly critical factor in the seasonal variation of opioid receptors. These results help us to understand the brain mechanisms behind seasonal affective disorder," says Professor Lauri Nummenmaa from the Turku PET Centre.

The study was conducted with Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and altogether 204 volunteers participated as subjects. A small dose of radioactive tracer that binds to the brain's opioid receptors was injected in the subjects' blood circulation. The decay of the tracers was measured with a PET scanner. The study is based on the AIVO database hosted by Turku University Hospital and Turku PET Centre.

The database contains different in vivo molecular brain scans for extensive analyses. Furthermore, the amount of opioid receptors was studied with PET imaging of rats. Animal studies were conducted at the Central Animal Laboratory, University of Turku, with the genuine support of Professor Anne Roivainen and Dr Emrah Yatkin.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Seasonal Affective Disorder
Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of clinical depression that is triggered only at particular time of the year; it occurs and remits with changes in seasons.
READ MORE
Ultraviolet Lights to Combat Seasonal Affective Disorder
A company in Sweden is working to provide light boxes to battle Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD during the dark winter.
READ MORE
New Treatments for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Manchester have taken a significant step towards creating novel treatments for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Brain Injury
Injury to the head or brain can have a short-term as well as long-term effects. Trauma to the brain is common in young adults, as well as in the elderly due to falls. Besides trauma, other conditions like reduced oxygen supply to the brain or the ...
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)