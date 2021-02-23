by Hannah Joy on  February 23, 2021 at 8:50 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Exposure to Air Pollution Levels can be Deadly for Elderly
Are you exposed to air pollution for a longer time? If so, a new study says that long-term exposure to low levels of air pollution may up risk of heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation and pneumonia in elderly.

Air pollution can cause harm to the cardiovascular and respiratory systems due to its effect on inflammation in the heart and throughout the body, said the study published in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation."People should be conscious of the air quality in the region where they live to avoid harmful exposure over long periods of time, if possible," said Mahdieh Danesh Yazdi, a post-doctoral research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and lead author of the study."Air pollution should be considered as a risk factor for cardiovascular and respiratory disease by clinicians, and policy makers should reconsider current standards for air pollutants."

Researchers examined hospitalization records for more than 63 million Medicare enrollees in the US from 2000 to 2016 to assess how long-term exposure to air pollution impacts hospital admissions for specific cardiovascular and respiratory issues.


The study measured three components of air pollution: fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3).

The researchers calculated the study participants' exposure to the pollutants based upon their residential zip code.

Additional analysis included the impact of the average yearly amounts of each of the pollutants on hospitalization rates for non-fatal heart attacks, ischemic strokes, atrial fibrillation and flutter, and pneumonia.

Statistical analyses found thousands of hospital admissions were attributable to air pollution per year.

"The risks for heart attacks, strokes, atrial fibrillation and flutter, and pneumonia were associated with long-term exposure to particulate matter," the findings showed.

Data also showed there were surges in hospital admissions for all of the health outcomes studied with each additional unit of increase in particulate matter.

Specifically, stroke rates increased by 2,536 for each additional ug/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter of air) increase in fine particulate matter each year.

There was an increased risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation associated with long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide.

Pneumonia was the only health outcome in the study that seemed impacted by long-term exposure to ozone; however, researchers note there are currently no national guidelines denoting safe or unsafe long-term ozone levels.

"When we restricted our analyses to individuals who were only exposed to lower concentrations of air pollution, we still found increased risk of hospital admissions with all of the studied outcomes, even at concentration levels below current national standards," added Yazdi.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution
Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.
READ MORE
Fish Consumption Protects Brain from Toxic Effects of Air Pollution
Older women who consume fish two times per week, consume enough omega-3 fatty acids to counteract the toxic effects of pollutants. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce the brain damage caused by neurotoxins in the fine particulate matter pollutants.
READ MORE
Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk
Exposure to outdoor air pollution causes faster aging of lung tissue, reduce lung function and increase the risk of developing the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
READ MORE
World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution
World Environment Day (WED) observed annually on the 5th June aims to spread awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and is a wake-up call to all of us to do our part to preserve and protect our environment.
READ MORE
Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure
Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.
READ MORE
Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Diseases Related to Old AgePollutionAir PollutionBreathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney FailureNeck Cracking