World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution

What We Can Do To Raise Awareness About World Environment Day Campaign

Download posters and logos from the official website and share widely in social media such as Facebook and Twitter to raise awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution and ways to reduce pollution

Make a personal contribution or organize a fundraiser and donate the proceeds to support the campaign

Take part in ' Wear the Mask ' challenge to tell everyone that we want to breathe clean air

Make and sell 'Save the Environment' themed stuff such as T-shirts, mugs, bracelets online and donate the proceeds to support the campaign

Visual and print media should carry programs and reports highlighting the threats posed by environmental pollution and educate the public on measures to save the environment

Local administration should get actively involved and call upon the community to adopt measures to prevent pollution with a heavy penalty and fines for non-conformation

The youth of each community should visit slums and educate the residents about the importance of keeping the environment clean for the sake of their children and families

Youngsters should come together and clean their neighborhood regularly as public service

Facts and Figures about Air Pollution

Air pollution refers to chemicals and particulate matter in the atmosphere that is harmful to health

Sources of outdoor air pollution include cigarette smoke, emissions from vehicles and factories, burning of garbage

When volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) come in contact with the ultraviolet rays the air, the ground level is ozone is formed. This compound is harmful to lungs and causes respiratory disease or aggravates pre-existing lung conditions

Longterm effects of air pollution are permanent and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, nerves and brain

Young children and the elderly are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution

Uncontrolled air pollution due to greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide results in global warming

Measures to Reduce Air Pollution

Use public transport or decide to carpool, better still walk or cycle

Opt for electrically powered transport and use electric cabs if available

Turn off your vehicle engine at stops and traffic signals

Reduce intake of dairy and meat and help to contain methane emissions

Practice safe garbage disposal; compost organic waste and segregate plastic and other non-recyclable waste

Avoid burning of garbage

Builders must make eco-friendly green homes to reduce the carbon footprint

Opt for high-efficiency home equipment such as cooling and heating systems

Turn off electric gadgets and electricity when not in use

Opt for eco-friendly and non-toxic paints and furnishings

History of World Environment Day

‘China will be hosting World Environment Day 2019, with the theme ‘Air Pollution.’ The campaign this year will focus on measures we should adopt to reduce air pollution and improve the quality of the air we breathe.’

