World Environment Day - Together, We Can Beat Air Pollution

- World Environment
Day is observed annually on the 5th June
- The main aim
is to spread awareness about the dangers of environmental
pollution and an urgent reminder to each one of us to contribute our mite
to protect our environment
- The World
Environment Day campaign 2019 is being hosted by China and will be
focusing on measures to reduce air pollution and improve the quality of
the air we breathe
World Environment Day (WED) observed on the 5th
of June
aims to create
awareness about the dangers of environmental pollution. The
theme for
this year 2019 is 'Air Pollution.'
What We Can
Do To Raise Awareness About World Environment Day Campaign
- Download posters
and logos from the official website and share widely in social media such
as Facebook and Twitter to raise awareness about the dangers of
environmental pollution and ways to reduce pollution
- Make a personal
contribution or organize a fundraiser and donate the proceeds to support
the campaign
- Take part in 'Wear the Mask' challenge to tell everyone that we want to breathe clean air
- Make and sell 'Save the Environment' themed stuff such as T-shirts, mugs, bracelets online and
donate the proceeds to support the campaign
- Visual and print
media should carry programs and reports highlighting the threats posed by
environmental pollution and educate the public on measures to save the
environment
- Local
administration should get actively involved and call upon the community to
adopt measures to prevent pollution with a heavy penalty and fines for non-conformation
- The youth of each
community should visit slums and educate the residents about the
importance of keeping the environment clean for the sake of their children
and families
- Youngsters should
come together and clean their neighborhood regularly as public service
Facts and Figures about Air Pollution
- Air pollution refers to chemicals and
particulate matter in the atmosphere that is harmful to health
- Sources of outdoor air pollution include
cigarette smoke, emissions from vehicles and factories, burning of garbage
- Indoor air
pollution can be caused by smoke from wood or coal used for
cooking
- When volatile
organic compounds (VOCs) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx) come in contact with
the ultraviolet rays the air, the ground level is ozone
is formed. This compound is harmful to
lungs and causes respiratory disease or aggravates pre-existing lung
conditions
- It is estimated
that 92% of the global population do
not breathe clean air
- Longterm effects
of air pollution are permanent and can affect the
heart, lungs, kidneys, nerves and brain
- Young children
and the elderly are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of air
pollution
- Uncontrolled air
pollution due to greenhouse gases
such as carbon dioxide results in global warming
- The Kyoto Protocol, established in
Japan, in 1997, is an agreement by 183 countries that they will actively
work towards reducing carbon emissions
- The WHO has issued new air quality guidelines in
2006 aiming to reduce air pollution-related deaths by 15% per year
Measures to
Reduce Air Pollution
- Use public transport
or decide to carpool, better still walk or cycle
- Opt for electrically powered transport and use electric cabs if available
- Turn off your
vehicle engine at stops and traffic signals
- Reduce intake of
dairy and meat and help to contain methane emissions
- Practice safe
garbage disposal; compost organic waste and segregate plastic and other
non-recyclable waste
- Avoid burning of
garbage
- Builders must
make eco-friendly green homes to reduce the carbon footprint
- Opt for
high-efficiency home equipment such as cooling and heating systems
- Turn off electric
gadgets and electricity when not in use
- Opt for eco-friendly and non-toxic paints and furnishings
History of
World Environment Day
World Environment Day is a United
Nations-backed campaign
to raise and
spreadworldwide
awareness about threats to the environment and measures to protect
our environment. Since it began in 1974,
the campaign observed annually on the 5th
June has grown to become
the major platform working for the cause of saving the environment and is
celebrated in over 100 countries.
‘China will be hosting World Environment Day 2019, with the theme ‘Air Pollution.’ The campaign this year will focus on measures we should adopt to reduce air pollution and improve the quality of the air we breathe.’
Each year a theme of
environmental concern is chosen
as the main focus to address during the
campaign and for the rest of the year to preserve the environment.
The event in 2018 was
hosted by India
with the theme of 'Beating Plastic Pollution.'
World Environment Day 2019 is
hosted by China,
and the theme is 'Beating Air Pollution.'
Each one of us has a responsibility to do our part either alone or as a group, directly or indirectly
and show our support and solidarity to protect and preserve our planet.
