About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19: Does Wearing a Mask Lower The Risk?

by Hannah Joy on December 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid-19: Does Wearing a Mask Lower The Risk?

Yes, wearing a face mask can lower your risk of being infected by Covid-19 and it's better than social distancing, reveals a new study.

Researchers found that donning a covering could lower the risk by up to 225 times, compared to solely relying on a three-metre rule, the report said.

Advertisement


Masks have been mandated in almost every country in the world at some point in the pandemic but the jury's still out on their efficacy due to contradictory evidence.

The latest research, by a team of German and US experts, is the latest to conclude that wearing a face covering offers 'enormously high' protection, the report said.
Advertisement

It found a 90 percent chance of catching Covid if you stand across from an infected person for five minutes and neither of you wear a mask, even with a gap of 3 metres.

Whereas it would take 30 minutes for the risk to be that high if someone was to wear a surgical mask, even if it does not fit 'perfectly' on the face, the report said.

In the most ideal scenario, where both people wear a medical-grade FFP2 mask and are kept apart, the chance of transmission is just 0.4 per cent after an hour.

Experts from the universities of Gottingen and Cornell who did the study said their finding 'makes social distancing less important'.

It comes after a major review found that widespread mask use could cut infection rates by 50 per cent, double the amount from solely social distancing, the report added.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Research Team Develops Anticoagulants With High Efficacy

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Do You Wear Masks the Right Way?
Do You Wear Masks the Right Way?
In some countries, people started adopting the double-masking routine due to the pandemic's deadly ....
New Mask Guidelines Issued for Fully Vaccinated Americans
New Mask Guidelines Issued for Fully Vaccinated Americans
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled new guidelines for fully vaccinated ......
CDC Reimposes Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People
CDC Reimposes Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people to resume wearing masks amid ......
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic red...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close