by Colleen Fleiss on  July 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

CDC Reimposes Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people to resume wearing masks amid the surging delta variant.

Speaking to reporters in an afternoon news briefing, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed disappointment and dismay that the summer surge in cases, driven by the delta variant's startling transmissibility and low vaccination rates in many areas, had forced the agency to reimpose its guidance that was lifted in May, the Washington post reported.

"It is not a welcome piece of news that masking is going to be a part of people's lives who have already been vaccinated," Walensky said. "This new guidance weighs heavily on me."


The agency also called for universal masking for teachers, staff members and students in schools, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC continues to recommend that students return to in-person learning in the fall.

In addition, the agency also now says that fully vaccinated people should get tested if they have any covid-19 symptoms or if they were recently exposed to someone who had a suspected or confirmed infection. Fully vaccinated Americans also should isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus or are experiencing symptoms, it said.

Walensky described the delta variant as, in effect, a different virus, capable of generating outbreaks of infection even among people who are vaccinated. "The delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response against it," she said.

The concern was also echoed by US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who said that "the situation has clearly changed" since May 13, the Post reported.

"Vaccinated people are transmitting it, and the extent is unclear, but there's no doubt they're transmitting it. People who are vaccinated, even when they're asymptomatic, can transmit the virus, which is the scientific foundation of why this recommendation is being made," Fauci was quoted as saying.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,603,658 and 611,409, respectively, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday morning.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Full Face Breather Masks Made In India Protect Against Covid
Mumbai-based Nevon Air developed battery-powered full-face masks that can help prevent Covid outbreaks. Nevon Air masks simply disallow any bacteria or virus to enter the body, be it existing Covid strain or mutated strain or any other viruses yet ...
READ MORE
Wearing N95, Cloth Masks is Safe During Exercise
Wearing N95 and cloth mask is safe and effective while peak exercising, suggested a new study. While there was discomfort exercising with a mask, it did not raise any health issues.
READ MORE
Battery-Operated Reusable Mask Developed by NMIMS University
Battery-operated reusable masks are priced between Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000 and are set to roll out and marketed by pharma company Milton Group from next week.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements