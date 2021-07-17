Full Face Breather Masks Made In India Protects Against Covid

Nevon Air mask is a battery-powered full-face mask that has been developed in Mumbai, India. Nevon Air mask provides five times filtration and is a promising solution to prevent against Covid outbreaks.
The Nevon Air masks simply cover all the three entry points of Covid infection -- mouth, nose and eyes. The air reaching the nose, eyes and mouth is filtered using five-layer filtration with added active carbon protection.
The Nevon Air masks simply cover all the three entry points of Covid infection -- mouth, nose and eyes. The air reaching the nose, eyes and mouth is filtered using five-layer filtration with added active carbon protection.
To ensure that such high filtration doesn't create breathing issues, the battery-powered mask uses an air booster to suck in air and make breathing effortless, the company said.
‘Nevon Air masks simply disallow any bacteria or virus to enter the body, be it existing Covid strain or mutated strain or any other viruses yet to come.’
The mask not only provides a solution for Covid but also for air pollution as the active carbon filter can absorb smoke, chemical pollutants and harmful gases.
"Improper masking is the foremost reason we are still stuck in this pandemic. The World Health Organization has strictly warned people to not rely entirely on vaccines alone and to continue masking even after getting vaccinated," Neeraj Sawant, CEO of Nevon Solutions, said in a statement.
"Numerous variants have spread globally, and medical experts agree that new variants are still mutating and changing the game again. The Nevon Air masks simply disallow any bacteria, virus to enter one's body be it existing Covid strain or mutated strain or any other viruses yet to come," he added.
Source: IANS
- << Symptoms Over First Week Likely to Indicate Long COVID in Fu...
- Risk Factors For Teenage Depression Discovered >>