Research Team Develops Anticoagulants With High Efficacy

by Angela Mohan on December 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM
Thrombin inhibitors were modified as more potent anticoagulants based on sequences of inhibitors of blood coagulation enzyme thrombin found in the tropical bont tick Amblyomma variegatum.

The paper titled "Efficacy and safety of next-generation tick transcriptome-derived direct thrombin inhibitors", which was published in Nature Communications.

The research team developed a series of thrombin inhibitors to be powerful anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners or anticlotting medications.

Anticoagulants are used in conditions where there is an increased propensity to form blood clots in our body depriving blood supplies to important tissues and organs, otherwise known as thrombosis.
These medications are needed in diseases caused by blood clots including heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and even some severe complications caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

New next-generation anticoagulants should be tested in human trials to assess if they can effectively counteract clotting without the bleeding side effects of currently available anticoagulants.



Source: Medindia
<< Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines Provide Better Immune Response

Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
