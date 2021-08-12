Research Team Develops Anticoagulants With High Efficacy

Thrombin inhibitors were modified as more potent anticoagulants based on sequences of inhibitors of blood coagulation enzyme thrombin found in the tropical bont tick Amblyomma variegatum.
The paper titled "Efficacy and safety of next-generation tick transcriptome-derived direct thrombin inhibitors", which was published in Nature Communications.
Read More..
The research team developed a series of thrombin inhibitors to be powerful anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners or anticlotting medications.
These medications are needed in diseases caused by blood clots including heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and even some severe complications caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
New next-generation anticoagulants should be tested in human trials to assess if they can effectively counteract clotting without the bleeding side effects of currently available anticoagulants.
Source: Medindia