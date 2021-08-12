Research Team Develops Anticoagulants With High Efficacy

Advertisement

Anticoagulants are used in conditions where there is an increased propensity to form blood clots in our body depriving blood supplies to important tissues and organs, otherwise known as thrombosis.These medications are needed in diseases caused by blood clots including heart attacks, strokes, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and even some severe complications caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.New next-generation anticoagulants should be tested in human trials to assess if they can effectively counteract clotting without the bleeding side effects of currently available anticoagulants.Source: Medindia