Kids and Adults Should Wear Masks in Public to Decrease COVID-19 Spread

Cleaning your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before putting on the mask and after removing it

Covering your nose and mouth, fitting the mask as closely as possible to the face

Keeping the mask on when talking, coughing or sneezing - if it becomes soiled it should be changed

Avoiding touching the front of the mask when removing it

Throwing away paper masks and washing reusable cloth masks after each use

Public health experts point to the success of controlling COVID-19 in Hong Kong, which is a densely populated area where almost everyone wears a mask in public. Despite a population of more than 7.4 million people and never locking down fully, Hong Kong has had only seven COVID-19 deaths.Wearing masks is effective because it blocks the spread of droplets through the air when people speak, sing, cough, or sneeze, which is how the virus is most likely to spread. In addition to protecting others, masks may protect those who wear them by filtering out infected droplets before they are inhaled.Many people with COVID-19 either have no symptoms or haven't yet developed them but can spread the virus to others, which is why it's important to wear a mask even if you don't feel sick.While masks are vitally important to stop the spread, they are not a replacement for maintaining a physical distance, the statement notes. Because the virus is more likely to spread among people who are in close contact with each other, maintaining a physical distance of about six feet is important.Medical-grade masks should be prioritized for health care workers, people who are especially vulnerable, those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and their caregivers. ASA and APSF suggest others wear a simple cloth or paper mask and recommend:"Anesthesia professionals who treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients have seen the devastation of this disease up close," said Mark A. Warner, MD, president of APSF. "Preventing the infection whenever possible is vital, and mounting evidence suggests that all of us are safer if everyone wears a mask in public."Source: Newswise