COVID-19 can Cause Organ Damage in Adults: Here's How

Watch out, COVID-19 can affect your organs. A new study reports that COVID-19 damages the cells lining the tiniest blood vessels, choking off blood flow, and thereby leading to organ damage.



The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, could pave the way for new treatments to save lives at a time when hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 each day.



Beyond the Lungs: COVID-19 is Still Dangerous