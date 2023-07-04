About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 can Cause Organ Damage in Adults: Here's How

by Adeline Dorcas on April 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 can Cause Organ Damage in Adults: Here's How

Watch out, COVID-19 can affect your organs. A new study reports that COVID-19 damages the cells lining the tiniest blood vessels, choking off blood flow, and thereby leading to organ damage.

The results, published in the journal Nature Communications, could pave the way for new treatments to save lives at a time when hundreds of people are still dying from COVID-19 each day.

Beyond the Lungs: COVID-19 is Still Dangerous

Even after three years since the emergence of COVID, much remains unknown about how it causes severe disease, including the widespread organ damage beyond just the lungs.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement


To understand, a multidisciplinary team from the University of Emory in the US, studied multiple datasets to examine the biochemistry of blood from COVID patients and compared it to non-COVID patients.

"One unique pathway that stood out was related to vessel health and blood flow," said Cheryl Maier, Assistant Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, at Emory's School of Medicine.
COVID-19 can Infect Kidneys Directly

COVID-19 can Infect Kidneys Directly


SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19 causing virus directly invades human kidney cells -- specifically the proximal tubules, which are major gatekeepers in the organ's waste-filtering function.
Advertisement

Further, the team created cutting-edge models of the smallest blood vessels, expected to be the most sensitive to altered blood flow. The models allowed them to visualize how blood from COVID-19 patients versus other patients might be flowing in the human body.

Is Fibrinogen High in COVID-19 Patients?

They found that COVID-19 patients had severely high levels of a blood protein called fibrinogen. It causes red blood cells (RBC) to clump together, altering blood flow and directly damaging the endothelial glycocalyx -- a gelatinous protective layer lining the microvessels.

When the researchers combined plasma from COVID patients with RBC in lab-made blood vessels, they could visualize the cellular aggregation and quantify the destruction of the endothelial cell glycocalyx.

Taken together, these data suggest that the fibrinogen-induced red blood cell aggregation and resulting microvascular damage could be the major pathway by which COVID causes organ damage and even death.

There's presently no medications targeting high fibrinogen in the blood.

However, the team has done exploratory research using therapeutic plasma exchange: removing plasma with high fibrinogen from COVID-19 patients and replacing it with donor plasma that has normal fibrinogen levels.

According to Maier, the discovery is critical because it provides a target that might help save lives.

Source: IANS
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement

Tips to Care for Your Liver During COVID-19

Tips to Care for Your Liver During COVID-19


COVID-19 pandemic can be dangerous for people suffering from liver disease as they are at a higher risk of suffering from severe complications.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue Abnormalities

Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue ...

Latest Coronavirus News

Will the Mask Rule Be Back After the Surge in COVID Cases?

Will the Mask Rule Be Back After the Surge in COVID Cases?

In Tamil Nadu, daily coronavirus cases are increasing slowly in the state at the rate of 10 or 20 increase per day, reveal sources.
COVID-19 Infection in Children on the Rise in India

COVID-19 Infection in Children on the Rise in India

COVID-19 cases among Indian children are increasing with newer symptoms like high fever, cough, and itchy eyes.
Potential Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Future Birth Rate

Potential Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Future Birth Rate

USA States differed widely in how their fertility rates changed following COVID-19 and were influenced by economic, racial, political, and social factors.
Is Another COVID-19 Booster Really Needed Now?

Is Another COVID-19 Booster Really Needed Now?

Waning immunity coupled with the emergence of COVID-19 variants has led to increases in breakthrough infections, prompting consideration for vaccine booster doses.
Alcohol Screening During COVID-19 Surges: Taking or Falling Off

Alcohol Screening During COVID-19 Surges: Taking or Falling Off

Does COVID-19 have an impact on universal alcohol screening? Yes, the alcohol screening rate drastically decreased but steadily bounce back to baseline rates.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

COVID-19 can Cause Organ Damage in Adults: Here's How Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests