Go Green, Go Clean: Simple 5 Eco-friendly Bathroom Upgrade Ideas

Perfect Tips to Make Your Bathroom More Sustainable

Save Water with EcoSmart Showers

Choose Stylish Taps with Modern Operating Technologies

Flush Away with Low-Flow WC

Create an Energy-Efficient Bathroom

Check for Constant Drips and Water Leaks in Bathroom

The advantages of environmentally friendly, water-saving bathrooms are numerous. They lower your carbon impact and lower your utility costs. Even modest adjustments to our daily routines can be beneficial. Learn how to conserve water using contemporary technology and some strategies to avoid wasting this precious resource.Gaurav Malhotra, the Managing Director of Hansgrohe India, outlines a few key points to design and construct more water-efficient, intelligent, and elegant bathrooms:Installing modern shower products reduces water and energy costs and saves valuable resources. The inner workings of the shower make all the difference: the EcoSmart technology limits the water flow automatically to around 6 to 9 liters per minute. Since this means that less water needs to be heated, EcoSmart helps you save energy too. And when you use less fresh water, you also pay fewer sewage fees. The most environmentally friendly shower available at Hansgrohe is the Crometta 85 Green hand shower. This consumes barely 6 liters of water per minute (at 3 bar). As it happens, an EcoSmart shower with multiple jet types will thoroughly pamper you, despite the lower flow rate.Adapting modern technologies let you turn the water off at the touch of a button - with Select. A convenient Select tap enables you to decide for yourself exactly when the water should be turned on and off in your bathroom and kitchen. Investing in a new, frequently used product such as a tap will pay for itself very quickly. And the environment will certainly thank you for your efforts. This encourages you to save water on a daily basis - and makes the products fun to use, at the touch of a button. They make your wash basin and your sink look exquisitely ultra-modern.WC flush can be the biggest water hog in your house! Recent technological and design advancements have allowed toilets to use 1.28 gallons per flush or less while still providing equal or superior performance. If you have a high-gallon-per-flush WC, it's time to replace it with one that works more efficiently. Energy-efficient toilets use water velocity to remove waste instead of water volume. They can reduce toilet water usage by 20 to 60 per cent, or nearly 13,000 gallons saved per year. An average family could save up to Rs 10,000 a year on their water bills.When making a new purchase, take note of its energy efficiency and water consumption. The same applies to taps as it does to shower heads, washing machines, or dishwashers: Old models usually consume significantly more water than new ones and need to be taken to the recycling centre. Which appliances save large quantities of water and energy? Make sure that you opt for environmentally friendly models in classes A to A plus plus plus.Speaking of efficiency: Never run washing machines and dishwashers half empty. Only use the machine when it is fully loaded. More often than not, the pre-rinse or pre-wash programme is not necessary. For slightly soiled laundry/dishes, lots of machines have an environmentally friendly short wash cycle.Test your toilets for leaks at least once a year -- It can result in avoidable water wastage. But sometimes leaks aren't as obvious! A drop in water pressure is an added sign of a leak. You'll frequently notice this drop when you're taking a shower or filling the bathtub. An excellent way to check is by putting food coloring in your toilet tank. If it seeps into the bowl without flushing, then there is a leak that needs fixing. One drip every second adds up to five gallons per day!Source: IANS