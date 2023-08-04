About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Go Green, Go Clean: Simple 5 Eco-friendly Bathroom Upgrade Ideas

by Adeline Dorcas on April 8, 2023 at 4:39 AM
Go Green, Go Clean: Simple 5 Eco-friendly Bathroom Upgrade Ideas

Creating an eco-friendly bathroom is not as expensive as you think. A blend of traditional, eco-friendly, and modern technology can make your dull and old bathroom look bright and green.

Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer

Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer


Green is the color to go with for your walls this summer, suggest experts.
In the same way that green is more than just a color, water is more than just a resource. The bathroom is gradually transitioning from being a space solely devoted to function to a place to express one's personality, desires, and preferences as a distinctively private space in light of environmental issues like global warming, water scarcity, and the disappearance of natural resources.

Go Green in the Bathroom

Going green does not require giving up the comforts of a relaxing bath, shower, and house. A greener, more eco-aware setting exudes coziness, serenity, and understated elegance.

The advantages of environmentally friendly, water-saving bathrooms are numerous. They lower your carbon impact and lower your utility costs. Even modest adjustments to our daily routines can be beneficial. Learn how to conserve water using contemporary technology and some strategies to avoid wasting this precious resource.

Perfect Tips to Make Your Bathroom More Sustainable

Gaurav Malhotra, the Managing Director of Hansgrohe India, outlines a few key points to design and construct more water-efficient, intelligent, and elegant bathrooms:
High-Tech Toilet That Generates Electricity from Urine

High-Tech Toilet That Generates Electricity from Urine


A high-tech toilet that generates electricity from urine is being launched by a University in England.
Save Water with EcoSmart Showers


Installing modern shower products reduces water and energy costs and saves valuable resources. The inner workings of the shower make all the difference: the EcoSmart technology limits the water flow automatically to around 6 to 9 liters per minute. Since this means that less water needs to be heated, EcoSmart helps you save energy too. And when you use less fresh water, you also pay fewer sewage fees. The most environmentally friendly shower available at Hansgrohe is the Crometta 85 Green hand shower. This consumes barely 6 liters of water per minute (at 3 bar). As it happens, an EcoSmart shower with multiple jet types will thoroughly pamper you, despite the lower flow rate.

Choose Stylish Taps with Modern Operating Technologies


Adapting modern technologies let you turn the water off at the touch of a button - with Select. A convenient Select tap enables you to decide for yourself exactly when the water should be turned on and off in your bathroom and kitchen. Investing in a new, frequently used product such as a tap will pay for itself very quickly. And the environment will certainly thank you for your efforts. This encourages you to save water on a daily basis - and makes the products fun to use, at the touch of a button. They make your wash basin and your sink look exquisitely ultra-modern.

Flush Away with Low-Flow WC


WC flush can be the biggest water hog in your house! Recent technological and design advancements have allowed toilets to use 1.28 gallons per flush or less while still providing equal or superior performance. If you have a high-gallon-per-flush WC, it's time to replace it with one that works more efficiently. Energy-efficient toilets use water velocity to remove waste instead of water volume. They can reduce toilet water usage by 20 to 60 per cent, or nearly 13,000 gallons saved per year. An average family could save up to Rs 10,000 a year on their water bills.

Create an Energy-Efficient Bathroom


When making a new purchase, take note of its energy efficiency and water consumption. The same applies to taps as it does to shower heads, washing machines, or dishwashers: Old models usually consume significantly more water than new ones and need to be taken to the recycling centre. Which appliances save large quantities of water and energy? Make sure that you opt for environmentally friendly models in classes A to A plus plus plus.

Speaking of efficiency: Never run washing machines and dishwashers half empty. Only use the machine when it is fully loaded. More often than not, the pre-rinse or pre-wash programme is not necessary. For slightly soiled laundry/dishes, lots of machines have an environmentally friendly short wash cycle.

Check for Constant Drips and Water Leaks in Bathroom


Test your toilets for leaks at least once a year -- It can result in avoidable water wastage. But sometimes leaks aren't as obvious! A drop in water pressure is an added sign of a leak. You'll frequently notice this drop when you're taking a shower or filling the bathtub. An excellent way to check is by putting food coloring in your toilet tank. If it seeps into the bowl without flushing, then there is a leak that needs fixing. One drip every second adds up to five gallons per day!

Source: IANS
Samsung Reinvents Toilet for the Poor

Samsung Reinvents Toilet for the Poor


Samsung Electronics along with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is planning to develop a prototype toilet for the world's poorest communities.
Amazing 5 Indoor Air Purifying Plants for Your Home, Office

Amazing 5 Indoor Air Purifying Plants for Your Home, Office


Growing air purifying indoor plants such as palms, peace lilies, ferns, schefflera, and anthuriums can naturally clean the air, keep you healthy and add beauty to your home and office environment.
Latest Lifestyle News

Moonlighting Risk: Taking Up a Second Job is Bad for Your Heart and Brain

Moonlighting Risk: Taking Up a Second Job is Bad for Your Heart and Brain

Is moonlighting bad for health? Yes, having more than one job could be one of the main reasons behind brain and heart-related diseases among most Indians.
Keep Your Smoking Habit at Least 10 Meters Away from Kids: Here's Why

Keep Your Smoking Habit at Least 10 Meters Away from Kids: Here's Why

Does family smoking affect the health of children? Yes, restricting smoking to the porch or next to the window in a room may not protect kids from tobacco smoke exposure.
Secrets to Better Sleep: Catch More Zzz's with Yoga and Naturopathic Rituals

Secrets to Better Sleep: Catch More Zzz's with Yoga and Naturopathic Rituals

Want to sleep better at night? Try practicing healthy lifestyle habits like yoga, naturopathy, acupuncture, massage therapy, a healthy diet, and meditation to get enough sleep.
Regular Exercise: A Key to Healthy Life

Regular Exercise: A Key to Healthy Life

Study elucidates at the cellular level how regular exercise preserves physical fitness during aging.
Lose Weight for Your Heart's Sake

Lose Weight for Your Heart's Sake

Is losing weight good for your heart? Yes,following an intensive behavioral weight loss program and making healthy lifestyle changes can help you lose weight and boost heart health
