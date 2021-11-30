COVID-19 can Infect Kidneys Directly

Advertisement

Freedman said the finding means clinicians should consider Covid-19-implicated kidney infections "in the same way we think about lung and heart infections -- which is to monitor these organs for poorer function going forward"."There is a risk of a 'long-hauler' effect that could progress to chronic kidney disease, so these patients should consider getting lab tests three to 12 months after they've recovered to confirm their kidneys are functioning and stable, in accordance with their physician's recommendations," he added.Unfortunately, clinicians have no diagnostics to know whether certain Covid-19 patients are more vulnerable to kidney infection -- though a pre-existing kidney condition would be a logical risk factor.No medications are known to heal a kidney injured by Covid-19. Many patients in these circumstances wind up on dialysis for a short term to provide temporary kidney function until the organs start to recover from the immediate infection.Organoid cultures are also a resource to help identify therapeutics that help infected kidneys recover."Now that we have an idea of what SARS-CoV-2 is doing in kidneys, we've started testing different treatments," Freedman said.Source: IANS