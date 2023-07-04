About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Non-communicable Diseases on the Rise in India

by Adeline Dorcas on April 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure (hypertension), and cholesterol have been growing at a fast pace in India. A new report states that NCDs are the leading cause of death (estimated around 65 percent).

Diabetes and Hypertension

Diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) are significant health problems worldwide, but like cardiac disease and fatty liver disease, people of Indian origin are disproportionately affected.
The report, titled 'Health of the Nation 2023', by Apollo Hospitals gives insights into the prevalence and risk factors of NCDs. It derives from data of over 500,000 health checks over the past three years.

Obesity in India

The report showed a 50 percent increase in the prevalence of obesity among Indians between 2019 and 2022, particularly in people less than 45 years of age (43 percent) and people over the age of 45 (60 percent).

Prevalence of High Cholesterol Among India

Dyslipidemia or cholesterol irregularities has seen an 18 percent increase in prevalence among young Indians between 2019 and 2022, while among those over 45 years of age there has been more than 35 percent increase.

Mounting Burden of Diabetes and Hypertension in India

Diagnosis of conditions like diabetes (8 percent) and hypertension (11 percent) has also seen an increase in the last three years.

Can Stress and Anxiety Cause High Blood Pressure and Diabetes?

Chronic stress and anxiety increase the risk of incidence of hypertension by 1.5 times and diabetes by up to 2 times. Men with chronic stress have double the risk of incidence of diabetes than women.

"Preventive healthcare needs to become a national priority. Over the past 3 decades, non-communicable diseases have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing to 65 percent of deaths in India," said Dr Prathap Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, in a statement.
Almond’s Role in Non-Communicable Diseases

Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Daily intake of almonds helps prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases.
"NCDs affect not just health, but also productivity and economic growth. The estimated economic burden on India is expected to be about $4.8 trillion by 2030," he added.

Further, the report showed healthy sleep as an important indicator of overall health. Impaired metabolism was also closely linked with digestive irregularities, such as gas/bloating, heaviness post-meal, burning sensation, belch/burp. The analysis found that 64 percent of people had digestive irregularities, going up to 81 percent amongst diabetics.

The silent epidemic of NCDs is behind 40 percent of all hospital stays, according to the report. It stressed the need for regular and comprehensive health checks, starting at a young age which can significantly reduce mortality rates, disease incidence as well as the frequency of hospital visits through our lifespan.

"As the youngest and fastest growing major economy in the world, the health of our nation is a critical indicator of our future, and the health of our people will determine how effectively we live up to our full potential. What we need is a proactive and highly defined strategy to minimize the impact of NCDs. And the best solution lies in prevention," Reddy said.

Source: IANS
Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Top Three Most Prevalent Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) Identified

India's survey has reported on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the country, said sources.
