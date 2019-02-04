medindia
Counties with More Trees, Shrubs Tend to Have Lower Medicare Costs

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 2, 2019 at 12:26 PM Environmental Health
Living in more green spaces can directly lower health care costs, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Urban Forestry and Urban Greening.
A new study finds that Medicare costs tend to be lower in counties with more forests and shrublands than in counties dominated by other types of land cover. The relationship persists even when accounting for economic, geographic or other factors that might independently influence health care costs, researchers report.

The analysis included county-level health and environmental data from 3,086 of the 3,103 counties in the continental U.S.

Urban and rural counties with the lowest socioeconomic status appeared to benefit the most from increases in forests and shrubs, said University of Illinois graduate student Douglas A. Becker, who led the new research with Matt Browning, a professor of recreation, sport, and tourism at the U. of I.

"At first, I was surprised by this," Becker said. "But then it occurred to me that low-income communities are getting the biggest bang for their buck because they probably have the most to gain."

The findings are observational and do not prove that having more trees and shrubs directly lowers health care costs, Becker said. But the study adds to a growing body of evidence linking green space - in particular, forested areas - to better health outcomes for those living nearby.

"Previous studies have looked at any health outcomes people think might be linked to nature: depression, cardiovascular disease, physical activity levels, even recovery from surgery," Becker said.

Several studies report no association between access to green space and health, he said.

"But there is also a lot of work - including experimental work, which we consider to be the strongest - showing a link between exposure to green space and beneficial health effects," Becker said.

For example, studies have shown that people in intensive care units recover more quickly and have fewer complications after surgery if their hospital rooms look out over trees rather than parking lots. Other studies have found that forest walks can influence potentially health-promoting hormone levels or anti-cancer immune cells in the blood.

For the current study, the team turned to the National Land Cover Database, which divides each county into 30-meter-square plots and identifies the environmental composition of each plot. Categories include urban developed or open space, forest, grassland, shrubs and agricultural cover.

"We took the average of different types of land cover and the per capita Medicare spending in a county and compared these two while controlling for several socioeconomic and demographic factors like age, sex, race, median household income, health care access, and health behaviors," Becker said.

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services adjust the Medicare expenditure data to reflect differences in health care costs and health-risk profiles in different regions of the U.S., he said.

The analysis revealed that each 1 percent of a county's land that was covered in forest was associated with an average Medicare expenditure savings of $4.32 per person per year, Becker said.

"If you multiply that by the number of Medicare fee-for-service users in a county and by the average forest cover and by the number of counties in the U.S., it amounts to about $6 billion in reduced Medicare spending every year nationally," he said.

Adding the effects of shrublands increases the estimated savings to $9 billion annually.

As a follow-up to these findings, Becker, Browning and their colleagues are looking at individual health and environmental data in a collaboration with Kaiser Permanente in California.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Living in Greener Neighborhoods may Keep Your Heart Healthy

Living in a neighborhood dense with trees and bushes may improve the health of your heart and blood vessels. Also, greenspaces have positive effects on your overall physical and psycho-social health.

Women Living Close to Urban Green Spaces at Lower Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer risk can be lowered among women who live closer to urban green spaces. Exposure to natural green spaces can also help improve memory and behavior.

Spending Childhood in Greener Spaces can Improve Mental Health in future

Children who grew up with greener surroundings have nearly 55 percent less risk of developing various mental disorders in adulthood.

For Better Mental Health: Choose a Commute With Green Spaces

People who go on their daily commutes through green spaces tend to have better mental health, finds a new study.

What is Medicare / Medicaid?

Medicaid / Medicare are different governmental programs that provide medical and health-related services to specific groups of people in U.S. and managed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

