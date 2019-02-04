medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Precancerous Cells That Fertilize Cancer Growth Occur Due to Tobacco Use

by Mohamed Fathima S on  April 2, 2019 at 12:09 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Tobacco use increases the risk of head and neck cancer by causing a field of precancerous cells. These precancerous cells "fertilize" nearby cells with cancerous changes to grow and resist therapy, reveals a new study.
Precancerous Cells That Fertilize Cancer Growth Occur Due to Tobacco Use
Precancerous Cells That Fertilize Cancer Growth Occur Due to Tobacco Use

"We wanted to understand how these precancerous cells may impact neighboring cancer," says Christian Young, PhD, research instructor at CU Cancer Center and the study's senior author. The current study explores this communication between precancerous and cancer cells in the context of an enzyme called PI3K.

The enzyme PI3K is activated in many or even most cancers, with some researchers considering PI3K over-activation an essential feature driving the disease. Attractively, PI3K is a "kinase" and the class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors has proven effective against a host of cancer types, for example erlotinib against EGFR+ cancers and crizotinib against ALK+ cancers. Kinase inhibitors have been developed against PI3K as well, and by and large they do a lovely job of killing cancer cells in dishes. The ongoing question has been why PI3K inhibitors do not necessarily work in patients - what are cancer cells doing to resist this therapy that should kill them?

The current study offers an intriguing hint: "These cancer cell lines in culture are sensitive to PI3K inhibition, but when you put them next to precancerous cells, they become resistant," Young says.

To explore this observation, Young and colleagues including first author Khoa Nguyen, an undergraduate student at CU Boulder, grew head and neck cancer cells in the same dish as precancerous cells (called NOK cells), and then hit the cells, alone and together, with PI3K inhibitors. Cancer cells grown with NOK cells grew faster and resisted PI3K inhibition compared with cancer cells grown alone. When the researchers grew NOK cells alone, then removed the cells, and "fertilized" cancer cells with the culture medium in which NOK cells had grown, they saw similar cancer cell growth and PI3K inhibitor resistance.

Additionally, the NOK cells were stimulating cancer stem cell-like features in the recipient cancer cells. This means that in addition to resisting PI3K therapy, cancer cells that sit alongside precancerous cells may themselves become more dangerous, for example, more able to restart the disease.

"What this means is that some properties of cancer cells may not necessarily be intrinsic. In our study, cancer cells were given some of their cancer-like and stem cell-like properties by nearby, precancerous cells," Young says.

Continuing the line of study, Young and his team asked what these precancerous cells were giving to head and neck cancer cells that allowed them to resist PI3K therapy and gain cancer stem cell-like traits. Using the SomaScan proteomics platform at the CU Cancer Center Microarray Shared Resource, the team was able to analyze more than 1,300 proteins found in dishes in which NOK cells were grown. What they found is a dramatic increase in EGFR ligands - think of PI3K like an engine driving cancer growth. EGFR is another engine that can work alongside PI3K. In this analogy, EGFR ligands are like fuel, allowing cancer cells, in the absence of PI3K, to power their growth and survival through the engine of EGFR instead.

"It was the precancerous cells that were providing this fuel," Young says.

Continuing work is moving Young's basic science into mouse models of head and neck cancer. Eventually, the goal may be to inhibit EGFR along with PI3K, perhaps negating the EGFR escape route that precancerous cells seem to be providing to cancer cells.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngeal cancer is also called cancer of the larynx or throat cancer or laryngeal carcinoma. It usually affects men over the age of 55 years.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Organic Foods

Organic Foods are produced by the ‘natural method’, without the use of chemicals like pesticides, fertilizers or sewage sludge.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cancer and Homeopathy Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Organic Foods Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

What's New on Medindia

World's First Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant

World Autism Awareness Day: ''Assistive Technologies, Active Participation''

International Cesarean Awareness Month - Not All C-Sections Are Justified
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive