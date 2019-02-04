medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Environmental Health

Corn Production is a Major Contributor to Air Pollution: Study

by Iswarya on  April 2, 2019 at 12:27 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Farmer's way of producing corn could be killing thousands of Americans, reports a new study. The study has estimated for the first time the health damages caused by corn production. Ammonia from fertilizer application was by far the greatest contributor to corn's air pollution footprint. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Sustainability.
Corn Production is a Major Contributor to Air Pollution: Study
Corn Production is a Major Contributor to Air Pollution: Study

A new study establishes that environmental damage caused by corn production results in 4,300 premature deaths annually in the United States, representing a monetized cost of $39 billion.

Corn is a key agricultural crop used for animal feed, ethanol biofuel, and human consumption.

The paper presents how researchers have estimated for the first time the health damages caused by corn production using detailed information on pollution emissions, pollution transport by wind, and human exposure to increased air pollution levels.

The study also shows how the damage to human health of producing a bushel of corn differs from region to region and how, in some areas, the health damages of corn production are greater than its market price.

"The deaths caused per bushel in western corn belt states such as Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska tend to be lower than in eastern corn belt states such as Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio," said lead researcher Jason Hill, associate professor at the University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences.

Researchers, including UMN professors Stephen Polasky, applied economics; Timothy Smith, bioproducts and biosystems engineering; David Tilman, College of Biological Sciences; teaching assistant professor Natalie Hunt and doctoral graduate student Sumil Thakrar, bioproducts and biosystems engineering; and scientists at other institutions, used county-level data on agricultural practices and productivity to develop a spatially explicit life-cycle-emissions inventory for corn.

The data show that reduced air quality resulting from corn production is associated with the premature deaths annually in the United States, with estimated damages in monetary terms of $39 billion. This uses a value from the U.S. EPA of $9 million for each death avoided.

Increased concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) are driven by emissions of ammonia a PM2.5 precursor that result from nitrogen fertilizer use. Average health damages from reduced air quality are $3.07 per bushel (56.5 lbs.) of corn, which is 62 percent of the $4.95 per bushel average corn market price of the last decade. This paper also estimates life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions of corn production, finding total climate change damages of $4.9 billion, or $0.38 per bushel of corn.

"It's important for farmers to have this information so that they can implement practices that reduce the environmental impact of the crops they grow," Hill said. "Farmers can greatly improve the environmental profile of their corn by using precision agriculture tools and switching to fertilizers that have lower ammonia emissions."

In addition to changing the fertilizer type and application method, the study's results suggest potential benefits from strategic interventions in corn production, including improved nitrogen use efficiency, switching to crops requiring less fertilizer, and changing the location where corn is grown.

Aware that changes in practices can take time and planning, Hill suggests farmers could be offered incentives to switch to crops that demand less applied nitrogen while still offering market and nutritional benefits.

"Not only are ammonia emissions from fertilizer damaging to human health, but they are also a waste of money for farmers because they are not getting the benefit of the nitrogen that they're paying for," Hill said. "The number of deaths related to corn production could be reduced through these key tactics."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Breathing Dirty Air may Lead to Kidney Failure

Breathing in unclean air due to increasing air pollution could cause kidney damage with resultant kidney failure according to a recent epidemiologic study.

Heart Remodeling Happens Even at Low Levels of Air Pollution

Heart changes similar to those that occur in early cardiac failure could happen even at a low-level exposure to air pollution, says a study conducted in the United Kingdom.

Hypertension In Childhood May Be Linked To Air Pollution Exposure In Womb

Babies in the womb exposed to high levels of pollution as a result of their mother's breathing in polluted air during pregnancy may be at risk of developing childhood hypertension.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Munch On Crunchy Corn!

The infamously hard to digest corn actually holds unbelievable health benefits and is important part of the diet chain.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Munch On Crunchy Corn! Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

World's First Living Donor HIV-to-HIV Kidney Transplant

World Autism Awareness Day: ''Assistive Technologies, Active Participation''

International Cesarean Awareness Month - Not All C-Sections Are Justified
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive