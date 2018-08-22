medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Women Living Close to Urban Green Spaces at Lower Breast Cancer Risk

by Hannah Joy on  August 22, 2018 at 1:12 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Breast cancer risk is lowered among women who live closer to urban green spaces
  • Exposure to natural green spaces can improve memory and behavior
Women living close to urban green spaces were found to be at a reduced risk of developing breast cancer, reveals a new study.
Women Living Close to Urban Green Spaces at Lower Breast Cancer Risk
Women Living Close to Urban Green Spaces at Lower Breast Cancer Risk

An increasing number of studies are reporting health benefits of contact with urban green spaces. A new study from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institute supported by the "la Caixa" Banking Foundation, has studied, for the first time, the relationship between exposure to green spaces and breast cancer.

The study, which analysed data from more than 3,600 women in Spain, concluded that the risk of breast cancer was lower in the women who lived closer to urban green spaces, like parks or gardens.

Previous research has identified an association between contact with green spaces and several health benefits, including better general and mental health and increased life expectancy.

In the older population, contact with green spaces has recently been linked with slower cognitive decline. In children, exposure to greenness has been associated with improvements in attention capacity, behavior, emotional development, and even beneficial structural changes in the brain.

To date, few studies have focused on the relationship between exposure to natural green spaces and the risk of cancer, more specifically breast cancer, the most common malignant disease among women and the one that causes the most cancer deaths in the female population.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, was carried out in the framework of the Spanish multicase-control study (MCC-Spain), co-financed by the CIBER of Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP). The authors collected and analysed data from 1,738 patients with breast cancer and 1,900 participants with no history of the disease living in ten Spanish provinces (Asturias, Barcelona, Cantabria, Girona, Guipuzcoa, Huelva, Leon, Madrid, Navarre and Valencia).

Data on lifetime residential history, socio-economic level, lifestyle factors and levels of physical activity were obtained during interviews with each one of the participants. Information on proximity to urban green spaces or agricultural areas, air pollution levels, and population density was obtained by geo-codding the residential address of each participants.

The first author of the study, ISGlobal researcher Cristina O'Callaghan-Gordo, explains, "We found a reduced risk of breast cancer among women living in closer to urban green spaces. By contrast, women living closer to agricultural areas, had a risk higher. This findings suggests, that the association between green space and a risk of breast cancer is dependent on the land use."

Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, the study coordinator and Director of ISGlobal's Urban Planning, Environment and Health Initiative, goes on to explain that the researchers "found a linear correlation between distance from green spaces and breast cancer risk. In other words, the risk of breast cancer in the population declines, the closer their residence is to an urban green space. These findings highlight the importance of natural spaces for our health and show why green spaces are an essential component of our urban environment, not just in the form of isolated areas but as a connective network linking the whole urban area and benefiting all its inhabitants."

"We still don't know which characteristics of natural spaces are the most beneficial and nor do we understand the mechanisms underpinning these beneficial health impacts," explains ISGlobal researcher Manolis Kogevinas, coordinator of the MCC-Spain project.

"Other studies have shown that the mechanisms that might explain the health benefits of green spaces include higher levels of physical activity in the population and a reduction in air pollution, an environmental hazard clearly linked to the onset of cancer. However, we did not observe these associations. We believe that other mechanisms including lower levels of stress among people living close to green spaces could play a role, but more research is needed to confirm this hypothesis", he adds.

The results of earlier studies have suggested that the association between a higher risk of breast cancer and residential proximity to agricultural land may be due to the use of pesticides.

O'Callaghan-Gordo concludes: "We didn't analyse levels of exposure to agrochemicals in our study, but they should be taken into account in future research to provide more insight into the mechanism underlying this negative association."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Natural Environment In Rural And Coastal Areas More Beneficial

Natural Environment In Rural And Coastal Areas More Beneficial

Rural and coastal natural environments could be more beneficial psychologically when compared to urban green spaces

Green Spaces Found to Increase Birth Weights: Study

Green Spaces Found to Increase Birth Weights: Study

Mothers who live near green areas deliver babies with significantly higher birth weights.

People can Cope Better With Stress If They are Surrounded by Green Spaces

People can Cope Better With Stress If They are Surrounded by Green Spaces

A new study has found that the greater the greenery, the calmer a person staying in the area is likely to be.

Green Spaces in Urban Areas Promote Physical and Emotional Well-being

Green Spaces in Urban Areas Promote Physical and Emotional Well-being

A University of Exeter study has revealed the positives of having green spaces like parks and gardens in urban areas, which can go a long way in boosting the quality of life.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Breasts - Structures and Types

Breasts - Structures and Types

Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.

Mastitis

Mastitis

Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.

Pagets disease of the breast

Pagets disease of the breast

A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

More News on:

Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive