Coronary Artery Calcification in Marathon Runners: New Findings

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 1, 2019 at 1:56 AM
Among highly active people like marathon runners, increased levels of coronary artery calcification (CAC) were found to be more common but after a decade of follow-up they didn't have an increased risk of death compared with less-active men. Men with the highest levels of physical activity, regardless of CAC level, had a lower rate of death than those with the lowest activity levels. This study was observational and doesn't allow for causal interpretations of the findings.
But data are limited about the risk of death in these highly active people with CAC. This study included nearly 22,000 men (average age almost 52) with varying levels of self-reported physical activity and who underwent CAC scanning.

Authors: Benjamin D. Levine, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and coauthors.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2018.4628)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

