Bacteria and other microbes in the gut may help predict dementia in the brain, revealed research to be presented in Honolulu at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.

Gut Bacteria: Strong Risk Factor for Dementia

Researchers studying the population of bacteria and microbes in the intestines, known as gut microbiota, have found these "bugs" impact risks for diseases of the heart and more.The analysis revealed that fecal concentrations of ammonia, indole, skatole and phenol were higher in dementia patients compared to those without dementia. But levels of Bacteroides - organisms that normally live in the intestines and can be beneficial - were lower in dementia patients."Although this is an observational study and we assessed a small number of the patients, the odds ratio is certainly high suggesting that gut bacteria may be a target for the prevention of dementia," said Naoki Saji, M.D., Ph.D., study author and vice director of the Center for Comprehensive Care and Research on Memory Disorders, National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology in Japan.Source: Eurekalert