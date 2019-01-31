medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Physical Exercise Can Even Improve Memory In Youngsters: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  January 31, 2019 at 11:06 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Aerobic exercises have been found to benefit even the young adults, finds a new study. The actual benefits can later slow down the appearance of at least some age-related memory changes. The results of this study are published in the journal of Neurology.
Physical Exercise Can Even Improve Memory In Youngsters: Study
Physical Exercise Can Even Improve Memory In Youngsters: Study

Aerobic exercise training improves cognition, even for young and middle-aged adults, according to a new study led by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The study of 132 adults between the ages of 20 and 67 found that aerobic exercise training increases executive function--cognitive processes important for reasoning, planning, and problem-solving--in adults as young as 20, although the effect was stronger with increasing age.

Why it matters

The study indicates that aerobic exercise training improves cognition in younger adults, suggesting that exercise can prevent or slow the appearance of at least some age-related cognitive changes.

The flexibility of the exercise protocol, in which participants choose when and how to exercise, could make the intervention more attractive to the general population and increase its chances for adoption.

Previous studies focused on elderly

Most previous studies of exercise and cognition have focused on the elderly, and those that include young adults were small and did not include a randomly assigned control group.

In the new study, Yaakov Stern, PhD, chief of cognitive neuroscience in the Department of Neurology and a faculty member in the Taub Institute, and Richard Sloan, PhD, chief of behavioral medicine, assigned 132 individuals with below median aerobic capacity to an aerobic exercise training program or to a control program of stretching and core-strengthening exercises.

All participants worked out at a local YMCA four times a week, and those in the exercise group could choose any form of aerobic exercise as long as they reached target heart rates. Data from heart rate monitors worn by the participants were downloaded to an on-site computer.

Participants were tested for executive function, processing speed, language, attention, and episodic memory prior to being assigned to groups and at 12 and 24 weeks.

Exercise improves the brain's executive function

After 24 weeks, there was a significant improvement in executive function in the aerobic exercise group for participants of all ages, and the greater the participant's age, the greater the improvement in executive function.

"Executive function usually peaks around age 30," Stern says, "and I think that aerobic exercise is good at rescuing lost function, as opposed to increasing performance in those without a decline."

Executive function underlies many day-to-day activities. For example.e bill paying requires planning, organizing, and shifting from one related task to another. These activities rely on intact executive function.

Aerobic exercise did not improve cognitive function in processing speed, language, attention, or episodic memory for participants of any age. Some studies have found that aerobic exercise improves these features in adults above 55, and Stern says that a larger study may be able to detect an improvement in younger adults. It's also possible that exercise has different effects in young vs. older adults.

Aerobic exercise increases gray matter in brain

Brain imaging at baseline and 24 weeks revealed that aerobic exercise training is associated with significantly increased cortical thickness in the left caudal middle frontal cortex. The increase in gray matter was not associated with the participant's age. And increases in the gray matter did not correlate directly with a corresponding change in any cognitive domain.

Still, several aerobic exercise studies in older adults have noted comparable changes in the frontal lobe, suggesting that aerobic exercise has a beneficial effect on a brain area that is associated with executive function.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Want To Keep Your Brain On Its Toes: Physical Exercise Is The Best

Physical exercises can preserve an older adult's thinking and recalling/ memory ability, even if they have brain lesions or bio-markers linked to dementia, finds a new study.

Daily Physical Exercise Can Promote Elimination of Toxic Proteins from Muscles

New study finds a link between daily physical exercise and prevention of muscle dysfunction.

Can Physical Exercises Delay Memory Problems in Alzheimer's Patients?

Aerobic exercise training may delay the decline in memory function that occurs in individuals who are at risk of developing or have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Physical Exercise Protects Our Heart Health

The health benefits of regular exercise and physical activity are hard to ignore. Everyone benefits from exercise, regardless of age, sex or physical ability.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Exercises to Grow Taller

An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Tips to Live Longer

Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Exercises to Grow Taller 

What's New on Medindia

Eardrum Perforation

Secret Weight Loss Tips for the Elderly

The Fruit in News - Guava
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive