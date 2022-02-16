Corbevax Approved for Emergency Use in 12-18 Years

Advertisement

The DCGI has already approved two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla's ZyCovD vaccine for minors.ZyCovD vaccine is world's first plasmid-DNA vaccine which has been approved for children above 12 years.Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, and is based on a protein antigen technology that binds to the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme-2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell membrane and facilitates virus entry. The body's own cells stimulate the immune system of the body to produce antibodies to protect against the infection.Meanwhile, India has administered both doses of Covid vaccines over 1.5 crore adolescents of 15 to 18 age group. As per the Health Ministry report on Monday evening, a total of 5,24,01,155 first vaccine doses and 1,63,10,368 second doses have been administered so far to this group.Source: IANS