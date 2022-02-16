About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Corbevax Approved for Emergency Use in 12-18 Years

by Hannah Joy on February 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Corbevax Approved for Emergency Use in 12-18 Years

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorization of Corbevax for adolescents who are in the 12 to 18 years age group.

However, the approval is subject to certain conditions, said a source familiar with the development.

Advertisement


This approval for Corbevax is likely to speed up the ongoing vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years of age, and also for those between 12 and 14 years of age.

The DCGI has already approved two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadilla's ZyCovD vaccine for minors.

ZyCovD vaccine is world's first plasmid-DNA vaccine which has been approved for children above 12 years.
Advertisement

Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19, and is based on a protein antigen technology that binds to the Angiotensin Converting Enzyme-2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell membrane and facilitates virus entry. The body's own cells stimulate the immune system of the body to produce antibodies to protect against the infection.

Meanwhile, India has administered both doses of Covid vaccines over 1.5 crore adolescents of 15 to 18 age group. As per the Health Ministry report on Monday evening, a total of 5,24,01,155 first vaccine doses and 1,63,10,368 second doses have been administered so far to this group.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Smart Necklace can Recognize Silent Commands

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Emergency Alarming Facts about Road Traffic Accidents Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety Women More Prone to Road Rage 

Recommended Reading
Biological E Gets Nod to Conduct Trials of Corbevax as a Booster Dose
Biological E Gets Nod to Conduct Trials of Corbevax as a Booster Dose
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company ...
How to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots in Urban Centers?
How to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots in Urban Centers?
A new study looked at COVID-19 infections in 16 urban centers in Canada to understand the factors .....
Two New Covid Vaccines and 1 Anti-Viral Drug Approved by CDSCO
Two New Covid Vaccines and 1 Anti-Viral Drug Approved by CDSCO
Omicron variant cases are rising in the country and two new Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by ...
COVID-19 Death Risk in Older Women Linked to Estrogen Levels
COVID-19 Death Risk in Older Women Linked to Estrogen Levels
A new study shows that estrogen levels may be an influential factor in COVID-19 death risk among ......
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety
Road accidents are one of the significant causes of disability, injury and death in the world. Every...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)