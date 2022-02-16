About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chinese Youth Do Not Engage in Heart Healthy Habits: Study

by Hannah Joy on February 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Font : A-A+

Chinese Youth Do Not Engage in Heart Healthy Habits: Study

In China, many kids and teenagers were found to have less than ideal heart healthy habits, such as low rates of physical activity and unhealthy diet, reveals a study in JACC: Asia.

Socioeconomic factors including sex, education, family disease history and geographic location contribute to the lower overall percentage of youth engaging in positive heart health behaviors.

Advertisement


"Overall, we found that the prevalence of meeting all seven ideal metrics or all four ideal health behaviors was alarmingly low," said Jin Jing, MD, PhD, senior author of the study, Department of Maternal and Child Health, School of Public Health, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China, in the paper. "The findings among youths would be important for developing cardiovascular health promotion strategies."

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide. Despite cardiovascular disease death rates improving, in China, cardiovascular disease still accounts for 42% of deaths in urban areas and 45% of deaths in rural areas.
Advertisement

Cardiovascular disease death most often impacts the elderly and symptoms of cardiovascular disease typically show up in middle age; however, the beginnings of poor cardiovascular health begin at a young age. There is a lack of data on the cardiovascular health status of children and adolescents in China and very few studies have looked at if the impact of socioeconomic factors on cardiovascular health is similar for children as it is for adults.

In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers looked at pre-defined ideal cardiovascular health behaviors in children and adolescents to determine overall cardiovascular health and associations between heart health and sociodemographic factors.

Data from over 15,000 participants aged 7-17 years old who were part of a Chinese national intervention program against obesity were analyzed using four health behaviors: non-smoking, body mass index, physical activity and diet, and three health factors: total cholesterol, blood pressure and fasting plasma glucose to determine cardiovascular health status.

Researchers found that only 1.9% of males and 1.6% of females had ideal cardiovascular health status. When broken down by components of health status, 3.3% of males and 3% of females exhibited ideal cardiovascular health behaviors and 52.4% of males and 54.9% of females exhibited ideal health factors.

Fasting plasma glucose was the most highly prevalent health factor (94.4% of males and 97.4% of females), and ideal physical activity and diet had the lowest percentage (34.6% and 28.3% for males and 23.9% and 30.1% for females, respectively). Females, younger children, those in areas with undeveloped economies, those in the southern region and those with no family history of cardiovascular disease were associated with more ideal cardiovascular health metrics.

The researchers found the greatest discrepancy in determining ideal smoking status when they accounted for passive smoking. The rate of nonsmoking in children and adolescents was 98.7%; however, when factoring the passive smoking, that percentage dropped by more than half.

The researchers said they recommend strategies such as household smoking control, eliminating food deserts in undeveloped regions of the country, programs to monitor and promote physical activity, and more studies to further explore how sociodemographic determinants impact cardiovascular health.

In an accompanying editorial comment, Jing Liu, MD, PhD, Department of Epidemiology, Beijing Anzhen Hospital, Capital Medical University, said the research shows that the situation is alarming.

"These findings clearly indicate that the majority of the Chinese children and adolescents did not meet optimal levels of cardiovascular health," Liu said. "Without effective interventions to promote cardiovascular health and reduce health disparities in early life, the success in improving the status of cardiovascular health in adulthood and reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease in the near future seems uncertain."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Corbevax Approved for Emergency Use in 12-18 Years
Coronavirus Particles can Travel More Than 200 Feet >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration 

Recommended Reading
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
The change in lifestyle, along with travel stress and neglecting medications increase the risk of a ...
Childhood Obesity: A Sign for Poor Heart Health
Childhood Obesity: A Sign for Poor Heart Health
Children with higher BMI are silently at risk of developing cardiometabolic risk by 11 to 12 years. ...
Tongue Microbes Window to Heart Health
Tongue Microbes Window to Heart Health
Tongue bacteria can help identify people who are at a risk of heart failure, as tongue coating and ....
Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy
Eating More Plant Protein to Keep Your Heart Healthy
Plant protein improves your heart health. Swapping small amounts of meat with plant protein foods .....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting t...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Turn This Diwali into a Lighter Sweeter Celebration
Diwali is just round the corner! Its tough to stay health-conscious but still we are giving you a fe...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)