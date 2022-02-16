About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots in Urban Centers?

by Dr Jayashree on February 16, 2022 at 12:20 AM
Font : A-A+

How to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots in Urban Centers?

The hotspots of COVID-19 infections in Canadian cities across four provinces are linked to occupation, income, housing, and proxies for structural racism, according to a study published in Canadian Medical Association Journal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had variable impacts across provinces and within cities, with some regions more affected than others.

Advertisement


To better understand the factors contributing to the concentration of COVID-19 infections in geographic areas, researchers analyzed provincial surveillance data from January 2020 to February 2021 in Canada.

"Understanding the factors associated with geographic patterns of transmission within cities can help identify the populations and, specifically, the contexts with the greatest risks," write Yiqing Xia, McGill University, Montréal, Quebec, and Huiting Ma, Unity Health Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.
Advertisement

There were 62 709 SARS-CoV-2 cases in BC, 15 089 in Manitoba, 239 160 in Ontario, and 215 928 in Quebec recorded in the 16 census metropolitan areas that were included in the study.

They accounted for 81%, 57%, 83%, and 80% of all confirmed cases in each province, respectively. Researchers observed concentrations of cases according to social determinants of health, such as income, housing, essential work, visible minority status, and more.

They found that visible minority status was the social determinant of health that was important across all cities, with variations in the others.

These hotspots are largely defined along social determinants related to occupation, income, housing, and proxies for structural racism.

The 16 regions included British Columbia - Vancouver, Kelowna and Abbotsford-Mission; Manitoba - Winnipeg; Ontario - Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, St. Catharines-Niagara and Windsor; Quebec - Montréal, Québec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Trois-Rivières.

These findings are consistent with those of other studies from Canada as well as Sweden, the United States, and other countries showing higher rates of COVID-19 in racialized communities or diverse neighborhoods.

Geographic hot-spot initiatives, such as vaccination rollouts and access to mobile testing with wrap-around support for quarantine and isolation, effectively reach and meet the prevention and care needs of communities at disproportionate risk of COVID-19..

Geographically prioritized allocation of resources and services that are tailored to the local drivers of inequalities in acquisition and transmission risk offer a path forward in the public health response to COVID-19 infection.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Six Steps to Improve Our Water Quality
What Constitutes a Mental Health Problem? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)