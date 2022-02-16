How to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots in Urban Centers?

Advertisement

"Understanding the factors associated with geographic patterns of transmission within cities can help identify the populations and, specifically, the contexts with the greatest risks," write Yiqing Xia, McGill University, Montréal, Quebec, and Huiting Ma, Unity Health Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, with coauthors.There were 62 709 SARS-CoV-2 cases in BC, 15 089 in Manitoba, 239 160 in Ontario, and 215 928 in Quebec recorded in the 16 census metropolitan areas that were included in the study.They accounted for 81%, 57%, 83%, and 80% of all confirmed cases in each province, respectively. Researchers observed concentrations of cases according to social determinants of health, such as income, housing, essential work, visible minority status, and more.They found that visible minority status was the social determinant of health that was important across all cities, with variations in the others.The 16 regions included British Columbia - Vancouver, Kelowna and Abbotsford-Mission; Manitoba - Winnipeg; Ontario - Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, St. Catharines-Niagara and Windsor; Quebec - Montréal, Québec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Trois-Rivières.These findings are consistent with those of other studies from Canada as well as Sweden, the United States, and other countries showing higher rates of COVID-19 in racialized communities or diverse neighborhoods.Geographically prioritized allocation of resources and services that are tailored to the local drivers of inequalities in acquisition and transmission risk offer a path forward in the public health response to COVID-19 infection.Source: Medindia