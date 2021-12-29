About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Two New Covid Vaccines and 1 Anti-Viral Drug Approved by CDSCO

by Hannah Joy on December 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM
Two new vaccines and one anti-viral drug has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for restricted use in emergency situation.

The CDSCO has granted the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to COVOVAX, developed by the Serum Institute of India; CORBEVAX, developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E; and the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

COVOVAX, the nanoparticle vaccine, was granted emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month.

The WHO had said that the vaccine was accessed under the Emergency Use Listing based on the data on efficacy, quality, safety, a risk management plan. COVOVAX is also a part of the COVAX facility.
Meanwhile, CORBEVAX vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against against the virus.

It is a 'recombinant protein sub-unit' vaccine, made up of a specific part of SARS-CoV-2 -- the spike protein on the virus's surface.

The spike protein allows the virus to enter the cells in the body so that it can replicate and cause disease.

Congratulating the nation on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday: "Further strengthening the fight against Covid-19, CDSCO, Ministry of Health has given three approvals in a single day for, CORBEVAX vaccine, COVOVAX vaccine and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation".

Regarding CORBEVAX, the Minister said in another tweet: "It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India."

Molnupiravir will be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease.



Source: IANS
