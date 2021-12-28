CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Time

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the isolation time for people infected with coronavirus from 10 to five days.
"Given what we currently know about Covid-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others," said the agency in a statement on Monday.
The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to the onset of symptoms and the two to three days after, according to the CDC.
The CDC has also updated its recommendation of the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted, CDC recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days, Xinhua news agency reported.
Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine the following exposure but should wear a mask for ten days after the exposure, said the agency.
Source: IANS