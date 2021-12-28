CDC Shortens COVID-19 Quarantine Time

Advertisement

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others," said the US health agency.The CDC has also updated its recommendation of the quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted, CDC recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days, Xinhua news agency reported.Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine the following exposure but should wear a mask for ten days after the exposure, said the agency.Source: IANS