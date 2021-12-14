Global COVID Cases Top 270.7 Million

Globally, the coronavirus caseload has topped 270.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.31 million and vaccinations to over 8.47 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,119,422 and 798,710, according to the CSSE.
The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,935,244), Russia (9,871,229), Turkey (9,060,945), France (8,363,479), Germany (6,559,860), Iran (6,157,519), Argentina (5,358,455), Spain (5,339,992), Italy (5,238,221) and Colombia (5,095,821), the CSSE figures showed.
Source: IANS