Global COVID Cases Top 270.7 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on December 14, 2021 at 9:28 PM
Global COVID Cases Top 270.7 Million

Globally, the coronavirus caseload has topped 270.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.31 million and vaccinations to over 8.47 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 270,726,491 and 5,311,574, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,477,027,948.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 50,119,422 and 798,710, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,697,860 infections and 475,636 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,177,059 infections and 616,457 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,935,244), Russia (9,871,229), Turkey (9,060,945), France (8,363,479), Germany (6,559,860), Iran (6,157,519), Argentina (5,358,455), Spain (5,339,992), Italy (5,238,221) and Colombia (5,095,821), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. .....
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips ....
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with ...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

