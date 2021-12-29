About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Indian President Kovind Approves Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021

by Hannah Joy on December 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Font : A-A+

Indian President Kovind Approves Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021

Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 has been approved by our President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Presidential assent, which came on Saturday, was published in the government gazette immediately.

Advertisement


The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 17 after the Rajya Sabha passed it on December 8.

According to the PRS research website, the Act defines surrogacy as a practice where a woman gives birth to a child for an intending couple with the intention of handing over the child to the couple after its birth. However, the Bill prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows only altruistic surrogacy which involves no monetary compensation to the surrogate mother other than the medical expenses and insurance coverage during pregnancy.
Advertisement

Commercial surrogacy, on the other hand, includes surrogacy, or its related procedures, undertaken for a monetary benefit or reward (in cash or kind) exceeding the basic medical expenses and insurance coverage.

Surrogacy is permitted when it is: (i) for intending couples who suffer from proven infertility; (ii) altruistic; (iii) not for commercial purposes; (iv) not for producing children for sale, prostitution, or other forms of exploitation; and (v) for any condition or disease specified through regulations.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< TikTok Provides Misinformation on Sexual Education to Adoles...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Western Diet
Western Diet
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Indian Jury in Favour of Altruistic Surrogacy, Not Commercial Surrogacy
Indian Jury in Favour of Altruistic Surrogacy, Not Commercial Surrogacy
The union cabinet has cleared the surrogacy bill; the bill has complicated a lot of issues related ....
Commercial Surrogacy Banned in India - SURROGACY Law Passed in India
Commercial Surrogacy Banned in India - SURROGACY Law Passed in India
Surrogacy regulation bill passed in Indian Parliament has banned commercial surrogacy for monetary ....
Commercial Surrogacy to be Banned Following Opposition in Thai Parliament
Commercial Surrogacy to be Banned Following Opposition in Thai Parliament
Commercial surrogacy will be banned following high opposition in Thai Parliament as outrage erupted ...
Surrogacy Mothers To Get Maternity Leave
Surrogacy Mothers To Get Maternity Leave
Women contractual employees of the state who have a child through surrogacy will be entitled to ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close