Commercial Surrogacy Banned in India - SURROGACY Law Passed in India

The new Surrogacy Regulation Bill passed recently in India bans commercial surrogacy as illegal in order to curb the exploitation of women through commercial surrogacy and stated that henceforth only altruistic surrogacy will be permitted

Surrogacy is defined as a practice where a woman (surrogate mother) carries the baby in her womb for a childless couple with the agreement that the child will be handed over to them (intended parents) after birth

In commercial surrogacy the surrogate mother undertakes surrogacy for monetary benefit. On the other hand, in altruistic surrogacy only medical and health care expenses associated with pregnancy and delivery are paid to the surrogate mother

The passing of the THE SURROGACY (REGULATION) BILL, 2018 in India on 19of Dec 2019in the Lok Sabha has been a major step to stop commercial surrogacy and prevent the exploitation of poor women by the affordable population, and frequent reports of exploitation of these women by fertility clinics as well as rich foreigners. The bill will constitute 'National Surrogacy Board', 'State Surrogacy Boards' and appointment of 'Appropriate Authorities' for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy. The bill has been enacted by Parliament in the 69Year of the Republic of India is a major step in the right direction. This bill extends to the whole of India except the State of Jammu and Kashmir.