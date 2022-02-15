COVID-19 Death Risk in Older Women Linked to Estrogen Levels

Advertisement

They drew on national data from the Swedish Public Health Agency (all those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2); Statistics Sweden (socioeconomic factors); and the National Board of Health and Welfare (causes of death).In all, 49,853 women were diagnosed with COVID-19 between 4 February and 14 September 2020 in Sweden, 16,693 of whom were aged between 50 and 80.The study sample included 14,685 women in total: 227 (2%) had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer and were on estrogen blocker drugs (adjuvant therapy) to curb the risk of cancer recurrence (group 1).2535 (17%) were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to boost their estrogen levels in a bid to relieve menopausal symptoms (group 2).Some 11,923 (81%) women acted as the comparison group as they weren't on any type of treatment, either to enhance or reduce their systemic estrogen levels.Analysis of all the data showed thatUnsurprisingly, age was significantly associated with the risk of dying from COVID-19, with each extra year associated with 15% greater odds, while every additional coexisting condition increased the odds of death by 13%.And those with the lowest household incomes were nearly 3 times as likely to die as those with the highest.This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause. There were no data on the precise doses of HRT or estrogen blocker drugs or their duration, nor on weight or smoking, while the number of women in group 1 on adjuvant therapy was relatively small.Consequently, drugs increasing estrogen levels may have a role in therapeutic efforts to alleviate COVID-19 severity in postmenopausal women and could be studied in randomized control trials.Source: Medindia