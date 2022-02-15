About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Death Risk in Older Women Linked to Estrogen Levels

by Dr Jayashree on February 15, 2022 at 11:47 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Death Risk in Older Women Linked to Estrogen Levels

An older woman's estrogen levels may be linked to her chances of dying from COVID-19, suggests research published in the open-access journal BMJ Open.

Women seem to have a lower risk of severe COVID-19 infection than men, even after accounting for potentially influential factors. And this is also true of other serious recent viral infections, such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

Advertisement


It has been suggested that estrogen may have a role in this gender discrepancy. To explore this further, researchers compared the potential effects of boosting and reducing estrogen levels on COVID-19 infection severity.

They drew on national data from the Swedish Public Health Agency (all those testing positive for SARS-CoV-2); Statistics Sweden (socioeconomic factors); and the National Board of Health and Welfare (causes of death).
Advertisement

In all, 49,853 women were diagnosed with COVID-19 between 4 February and 14 September 2020 in Sweden, 16,693 of whom were aged between 50 and 80.

The study sample included 14,685 women in total: 227 (2%) had been previously diagnosed with breast cancer and were on estrogen blocker drugs (adjuvant therapy) to curb the risk of cancer recurrence (group 1).

2535 (17%) were taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to boost their estrogen levels in a bid to relieve menopausal symptoms (group 2).

Some 11,923 (81%) women acted as the comparison group as they weren't on any type of treatment, either to enhance or reduce their systemic estrogen levels.

Analysis of all the data showed that compared with no estrogen treatment, the crude odds of dying from COVID-19 were twice as high among women on estrogen blockers (group 1), but 54% lower among women on HRT (group 2).

Unsurprisingly, age was significantly associated with the risk of dying from COVID-19, with each extra year associated with 15% greater odds, while every additional coexisting condition increased the odds of death by 13%.

And those with the lowest household incomes were nearly 3 times as likely to die as those with the highest.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause. There were no data on the precise doses of HRT or estrogen blocker drugs or their duration, nor on weight or smoking, while the number of women in group 1 on adjuvant therapy was relatively small.

Consequently, drugs increasing estrogen levels may have a role in therapeutic efforts to alleviate COVID-19 severity in postmenopausal women and could be studied in randomized control trials.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Loneliness And Social Anxiety Are at Odds With One Another
Daily Exercise may Prevent Major Heart Disease in Late Old A... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oophorectomy Death Facts Hormone Replacement Therapy Bereavement Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Estrogen Dominance Hormonal Imbalance Perimenopause High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" Against COVID-19
Possibility of contracting COVID-19 may be reduced among those who consume certain kinds of wine ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
It is normal to feel sad or stressed during a crisis or pandemic. Here are tops ways to cope with .....
Bereavement
Bereavement
Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during t...
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making si...
Estrogen Dominance
Estrogen Dominance
Estrogen dominance is a condition with relatively high levels of estrogen and diminished progesteron...
High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism
High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism
High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder charac...
Hormonal Imbalance
Hormonal Imbalance
Hormone imbalance - These signs and symptoms can be a red alert. Too much or too little of your body...
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Perimenopause
Perimenopause
Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)