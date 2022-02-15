Loneliness And Social Anxiety Are at Odds With One Another

Advertisement

Participants played a computer game where they could make a safe bet and win a smaller amount of money or make a riskier bet for a larger sum. If they took the riskier bet, they watched a video of virtual human showing approval or disapproval.By measuring the participants' brain activity during the task with fMRI, researchers found people with social anxiety displayed increased amygdala activation during the decision phase (a sign of heightened anxiety), and reduced nucleus accumbens activation during the feedback phase (a sign of reduced social reward).Neither activity pattern appeared in people with high loneliness, indicating loneliness is a unique condition requiring its interventions.Source: Medindia