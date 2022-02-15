Experts Say Blood Cancer Most Common Among Children

On Childhood Cancer Awareness Day experts revealed the threat of cancer is rising globally among children too.
Talking to IANS, Dr Vishwanath, pediatrician of the RML's Haemato-Oncology Department, said that most common cancer among children is blood cancer which needs early intervention and treatment. In India, most of the cases go unreported in children and is not diagnosed on the time due to the lack of awareness which is a major concern, he added.
"After this, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common childhood cancer which occurs when a bone marrow cell develops errors in its DNA. Thirdly, lymphoma cancer is also common among children that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system," he said.
Most of the childhood cancers have a male preponderance. Cancer forms the 9th most common cause of mortality among children between 5 to 14 years of age in India.
"There are more than 10 types of cancers which can be seen in children. Some of the common childhood cancers are acute leukemia, brain tumor, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, Wilm's tumor, retinoblastoma and soft tissue sarcomas. Among these, the most common pediatric cancer is acute leukemia (blood cancer) which constitutes more than one third of all pediatric malignancies," said Dr Vikas Dua, Director, Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram.
He said that some symptoms which warrant urgent referral of the child to a pediatric haemato-oncologist are low hemoglobin, low or high white blood cell count and low platelet count since these findings are not always explained by nutritional factors and infections.
Source: IANS