by Colleen Fleiss on  February 4, 2021 at 12:03 AM Cancer News
Cognitive Impairment Assessment in Breast Cancer Patients
One-quarter of breast cancer patients have cognitive impairment before starting therapy, revealed a recent analysis of studies published in Psycho-Oncology.

The analysis also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.

"Our results suggest that cancer-related and personal factors may make a significant contribution to cognitive functioning," said lead author Aicha Dijkshoorn, of the University Medical Center Utrecht, in the Netherlands.


The authors noted that the findings from different studies were quite diverse, and some even reported cognitive improvements in patients after treatment.

Source: Eurekalert

