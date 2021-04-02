Cognitive Impairment Assessment in Breast Cancer Patients

One-quarter of breast cancer patients have cognitive impairment before starting therapy, revealed a recent analysis of studies published in Psycho-Oncology.



The analysis also found that many patients' cognitive function declines after receiving chemotherapy, endocrine therapy, and/or hormone therapy for breast cancer.

‘The study stressed the importance of evaluating and addressing cognitive function, ideally over time, in patients with breast cancer.’





The authors noted that the findings from different studies were quite diverse, and some even reported cognitive improvements in patients after treatment. Source: Eurekalert

"Our results suggest that cancer-related and personal factors may make a significant contribution to cognitive functioning," said lead author Aicha Dijkshoorn, of the University Medical Center Utrecht, in the Netherlands.