Calorie Labeling of Alcoholic Drinks Could Help Address Alcohol Consumption

Studies found no evidence that labelling affected consumption levels, but most studies were of low quality and were not conducted in real-world settings.
‘Mandatory calorie labeling of alcoholic drinks could address both alcohol consumption and obesity.’
"The UK government is considering whether calorie labelling of alcoholic drinks can help address obesity," said lead author Eric Robinson, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, in the UK.
"Although it's unclear if calorie labels will have a meaningful impact on what people choose to drink, making sure drinks have to be clearly labelled is a step in the right direction and may also encourage the alcohol industry to cut calories in drinks."
Source: Eurekalert