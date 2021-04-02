by Colleen Fleiss on  February 4, 2021 at 12:06 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Calorie Labeling of Alcoholic Drinks Could Help Address Alcohol Consumption
A new study has examined consumer knowledge of the calorie content of alcoholic drinks, public support for labeling calorie content on alcoholic drinks, and the effect of labeling on consumption. The analysis has been published in Obesity Reviews.

In the analysis of 18 relevant studies, there was moderate evidence that people were unaware of the calorie content of alcoholic drinks and that they supported labelling.

Studies found no evidence that labelling affected consumption levels, but most studies were of low quality and were not conducted in real-world settings.


"The UK government is considering whether calorie labelling of alcoholic drinks can help address obesity," said lead author Eric Robinson, PhD, of the University of Liverpool, in the UK.

"Although it's unclear if calorie labels will have a meaningful impact on what people choose to drink, making sure drinks have to be clearly labelled is a step in the right direction and may also encourage the alcohol industry to cut calories in drinks."

Source: Eurekalert

