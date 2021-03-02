Lockdown's Psychological Impact on Pregnant Women

During the lockdown in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women with higher body mass index and lower social support were the most affected, revealed study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica.



A total of 204 women accepted to participate in the study, which involved completing questionnaires related to depression, anxiety, and social support.

‘In Spain, during the lockdown in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women had higher symptoms of depression and anxiety. ’

Source: Eurekalert

The study's results "highlight the need to improve mental health care during pregnancy, especially in exceptional circumstances such as the global pandemic situation or lockdown, as these can cause added stress and increased anxiety and depression symptoms, resulting in undesirable consequences on pregnancy in the future newborn," the authors wrote.