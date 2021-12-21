Chronic Pain Common Among Those With Long-term Conditions

Chronic pain may be experienced by more than half of people (53.8%) with multiple (two or three) long-term health conditions as per a study at the University of Glasgow, published in the Journal of Multimorbidity and Comorbidity.



Chronic pain is defined as any pain that lasts for three months or more. Nearly 43% of UK adults live with chronic pain and 11% to 17% report widespread pain.

‘Chronic pain may be experienced by more than half of people (53.8%) with two or three long-term health conditions and 75% of people with four or more long-term conditions.’