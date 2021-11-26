About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Virtual Reality (VR) Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain

by Colleen Fleiss on November 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM
Font : A-A+

Virtual Reality (VR) Treatment for Chronic Lower Back Pain

A virtual reality (VR) system, which uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), as a prescription treatment for chronic lower back pain has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The therapy, called EaseVRx, is intended for at-home self-use and consists of a VR headset and a controller, along with a "Breathing Amplifier" attached to the headset that directs a patient's breath toward the headset's microphone for use in deep breathing exercises.

Advertisement


EaseVRx, which will help with pain reduction in patients 18 years of age and older with diagnosed chronic lower back pain, joins the short list of digital therapeutics cleared by the agency over the past few years.

"Pain reduction is a crucial component of living with chronic lower back pain. Today's authorisation offers a treatment option for pain reduction that does not include opioid pain medications when used alongside other treatment methods for chronic lower back pain," said Christopher M. Loftus, from FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, in a statement.
Advertisement

Millions of adults live with chronic lower back pain that can affect multiple aspects of their daily life. Chronic lower back pain lasting longer than three months is one of the most common chronic pain conditions that may inhibit mobility or daily activities. It has also been linked to anxiety and depression, poor perceived health or reduced quality of life and dependence on opioids.

Current treatment plans for chronic lower back pain often include, among other options, prescription and over-the-counter pain medications, exercise, steroid injections, surgery and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation.

EaseVRx's VR programme, which consists of daily 56 VR sessions for eight-weeks, employs the principles of CBT and includes deep relaxation, attention-shifting, interoceptive awareness - the ability to identify, access, understand and respond appropriately to the patterns of internal signals - and perspective-taking, distraction, immersive enjoyment, self-compassion, healthy movement, acceptance, visualisation, knowledge of pain and rehabilitation.

EaseVRx participants (66 per cent) reported more than 30 per cent reduction in pain, compared to control participants (41 per cent). The reduced pain lasted for up to three months for people in the EaseVRx group but not for the control group.

EaseVRx was developed by the company AppliedVR. Its clearance for back pain comes around a month after the FDA approved another VR treatment, used to treat a visual disorder in children. The agency has also cleared a prescription video game called EndeavorRx to treat ADHD in kids between eight and 12 years old.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< How to Stay Strong as You Age?
What are the Mental Health Problems at Workplace? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Back Pain Cervical Spondylosis Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Traction For Lumbar Pain Back Injuries Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children? Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Back Sprain 

Recommended Reading
VR (virtual Reality) Deciphers Insights on Neural Learning
VR (virtual Reality) Deciphers Insights on Neural Learning
Learning in neurons (brain cells) has been explored through VR (virtual reality) experiments with .....
Back Pain during Pregnancy
Back Pain during Pregnancy
Backache during pregnancy is common, but must not be ignored. Simple management techniques can help ...
Quiz on Back Pain
Quiz on Back Pain
Do you know your back pain? Take this quiz and find out what type of back pain you may have and ......
New Insights into Space Travel-related Back Pain
New Insights into Space Travel-related Back Pain
A new report predicts an increase in the number of people experiencing the physical toll of space .....
Back Injuries
Back Injuries
Common back injuries include strains, sprains and fracture and they can occur due to pressure or ......
Back Pain
Back Pain
Back pain or Backache is common due to poor posture, postural deformities and life style. Back pain ...
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises
Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain an...
Back Sprain
Back Sprain
Back sprain indicates a painful condition caused due to excessive stretching of a muscle or ligament...
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Can Heavy School Bag Cause Back Pain in Children?
Causes of backache in adults can vary but majority of backaches in growing children is traced to hea...
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae....
How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips
Increasing weight of school bags can cause back pain in kids. Types of backpacks for school, carryin...
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become c...
Traction For Lumbar Pain
Traction For Lumbar Pain
Traction is the maximum force imparted between two bony surfaces for distracting them without causin...
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close