Discover the Molecular Mechanism Driven by Pain and Anxiety

Breathing may be impacted on a cellular level by pain and anxiety as per a study at the Salk Institute, published in Neuron.



The very sound/sense of a threat is known to startle someone, resulting in rapid breathing, smashing the elbow, and panting in pain. The study for the first time discovers a neural circuit that coordinates breathing with negative emotions.

‘Neural circuit that affects the breathing of a person when dealing with negative emotions like pain and anxiety has been finally discovered.’