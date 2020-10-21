by Iswarya on  October 21, 2020 at 12:04 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Cholesterol Drugs may Lower Cancer-related Deaths in Women
Cholesterol-lowering medication could reduce the death risk for women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

The analysis included 20,046,11,719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013.

The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.


The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumor effects.

"If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications could be purposed as adjuvant treatment to improve cancer prognosis," stated co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Exercise in the Morning to Prevent Cancer
Physical activity done in the morning around 8am -10am throughout lifetime can reduce cancer risk. Researchers have found that time of the day of physical activity plays a crucial role in preventing the development of cancer risk.
READ MORE
Cancer Can be Detected Using Tattoo Ink and Food Dyes
Detection of cancer is possible by using an imaging technique coupled with nanoparticles loaded with coloring agents such as tattoo inks and food dyes.
READ MORE
Cervical Cancer Screening Guidelines 2020
American Cancer Society updated the cervical cancer screening guidelines. The new guidelines are simple, and they reflect the developments in cervical cancer prevention.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

More News on:

CholesterolHigh CholesterolDrug ToxicityHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksStatins