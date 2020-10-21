Cholesterol Drugs may Lower Cancer-related Deaths in Women

The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.
‘Cholesterol-lowering medicines, primarily statins, could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis.
’
The more consistently women took these medications in the year after being diagnosed with cancer, the lower their likelihood of dying from the disease, suggesting that the drugs may have anti-tumor effects.
"If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications could be purposed as adjuvant treatment to improve cancer prognosis," stated co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.
Source: Eurekalert