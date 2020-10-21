Cholesterol Drugs may Lower Cancer-related Deaths in Women

Cholesterol-lowering medication could reduce the death risk for women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.



The analysis included 20,046,11,719 and 6,430 women in Australia who were diagnosed with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma, respectively, from 2003 to 2013.



The women had been prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications such as statins before their diagnosis.



‘Cholesterol-lowering medicines, primarily statins, could be repurposed as adjuvant therapy to improve cancer prognosis. ’





"If this inverse adherence-response relationship is confirmed, cholesterol-lowering medications could be purposed as adjuvant treatment to improve cancer prognosis," stated co-author Jia-Li Feng, BMed, MMed, PhD, of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute.



Source: Eurekalert

