Classroom Indoor Environmental Quality can Affect Teaching and Learning

‘Classroom indoor environmental quality can contribute to the quality of learning.’

Sufficient evidence confirmed that poor indoor air, thermal, acoustic, and lighting conditions negatively influence the quality of learning due to discomfort and impaired mental and physical health of students. On the other hand, optimal conditions can create an environment in which students feel more alert and pay more attention.The influence of all parameters on the quality of teaching and on students' long-term academic performance could not be determined, however."Several studies showed that there is not a single optimal indoor environmental condition for students in higher education classrooms. Conditions in which students perform at their best are task-dependent. Therefore, classrooms should provide multiple indoor environmental conditions, in order to facilitate educational processes optimally," said lead author Henk W. Brink, Ph.D., MSc, of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences, in the Netherlands.Source: Eurekalert