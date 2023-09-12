Child Pneumonia Spike: Massachusetts Marks Second U.S. State

As instances of enigmatic pneumonia in children increase globally, Massachusetts has joined as the second state in the US to note a sudden uptick in pneumonia cases among young children.



Ohio was the first US state that recorded 142 cases of pneumonia in children since August -- above the county average -- amid a mysterious viral outbreak in China. Doctors in the Bay State noticed the rise in cases as Ohio reported enough cases to meet that state's definition of an outbreak, reports the New York Post.

RSV Surge in the United States

"This is the season for RSV and we're seeing a whole lot of it ... a lot of kids with upper viral respiratory infections, cough, runny nose, some fevers," Dr. John Kelly from Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News."RSV can cause lower viral respiratory infections, so they get spread to your lungs," the doctor added.