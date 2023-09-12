About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Child Pneumonia Spike: Massachusetts Marks Second U.S. State

by Colleen Fleiss on December 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM
As instances of enigmatic pneumonia in children increase globally, Massachusetts has joined as the second state in the US to note a sudden uptick in pneumonia cases among young children.

Ohio was the first US state that recorded 142 cases of pneumonia in children since August -- above the county average -- amid a mysterious viral outbreak in China. Doctors in the Bay State noticed the rise in cases as Ohio reported enough cases to meet that state's definition of an outbreak, reports the New York Post.

RSV Surge in the United States

"This is the season for RSV and we're seeing a whole lot of it ... a lot of kids with upper viral respiratory infections, cough, runny nose, some fevers," Dr. John Kelly from Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News."RSV can cause lower viral respiratory infections, so they get spread to your lungs," the doctor added.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
Advertisement


The illness has spread across multiple school districts and the average age of those fallen ill is 8.The US outbreaks come as pneumonia cases in children are unexpectedly surging in the Netherlands at an alarming rate.Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the recent pneumonia outbreak in China among young children is not caused by any new virus.CDC Director Mandy Cohen said it is related to existing pathogens like Covid, flu, RSV and mycoplasma.

"We believe there is no new or novel pathogen," Cohen said during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing."These are related to existing pathogens -- Covid, flu, RSV and mycoplasma, a bacterium that can infect the lungs."
Quiz on Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The most common symptoms include cough, fever and fatigue. Among the pathogens recovered included Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Streptococcus pnuemoniae and Adenovirus. The health authorities called for taking necessary precautions such as washing hands, and staying home when ill. Separately, the Netherlands and Denmark have also reported cases.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a major cause of lower respiratory tract infections. RSV infection is usually mild and self-limiting but symptoms may be severe in young children, the elderly and those with a weak immunity.
Advertisement

The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement
Advertisement

