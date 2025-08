Cancer Drugs Show Promise in Reversing Alzheimer`s Disease

Real-world data suggest two cancer drugs may reduce Alzheimer's brain damage, setting the way for human trials.

Did You Know?

It's time for rapid translation! The new #computational_drug_discovery could lead to effective #combined_therapy_for_Alzheimer's that can be promptly carried into clinical study. #combinationdrugtherapy #alzheimers #clinicaltrials #medindia’

It's time for rapid translation! The new #computational_drug_discovery could lead to effective #combined_therapy_for_Alzheimer's that can be promptly carried into clinical study. #combinationdrugtherapy #alzheimers #clinicaltrials #medindia’

Advertisement

Real-World Evidence in the Fight Against Alzheimer's

Advertisement

Hopeful Outcomes: Restoring Memory and Reducing Damage

Accelerating the Journey to Human Clinical Trials

A new study has identified a promising. Out of 1,300 screened medications, researchers found that these cancer drugs may help by reversing gene activity patterns associated with the disease. The breakthrough came by comparing the molecular signature of Alzheimer’s with how these drugs impact gene expression.Scientists at UC San Francisco and Gladstone Institutes have recognized that certain cancer drugs could reverse the molecular effects in the brain during Alzheimer's or even show possibilities to resolve its symptoms in humans.At first, the researchers examined the changes in gene expression signatures of human brain during Alzheimer's, and then searched for existing FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved drugs that could reverse genomic patterns observed in Alzheimer's.They were looking specifically for drugs that would reverse the gene expression changes in neurons and in other types of brain cells called glia, all of which are damaged or altered in Alzheimer’s disease.Next, the researchers analyzed millions of electronic medical records to show that patients who took some of these drugs as part of their treatment for other conditions were less likely to get Alzheimer’s disease.When they tested“Alzheimer’s disease comes with complex changes to the brain, which has made it tough to study and treat, but our computational tools opened up the possibility of tackling the complexity directly,” said Marina Sirota, PhD, the interim director of the UCSF Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute, professor of pediatrics, and co-senior author of the paper. “We’re excited that our computational approach led us to a potential combination therapy for Alzheimer's based on existing FDA-approved medications.”The findings appeared in Cell, on July 21. The research was funded in part by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.Alzheimer’s disease affects 7 million people in the U.S. and causes a relentless decline in cognition, learning, and memory. Yet decades of research have only produced two FDA-approved drugs, neither of which can meaningfully slow this decline."Alzheimer’s is likely the result of numerous alterations in many genes and proteins that, together, disrupt brain health,” said Yadong Huang, MD, PhD, senior investigator, and director of the Centre for Translational Advancement at Gladstone, professor of neurology and pathology at UCSF, and co-senior author of the paper. "This makes it very challenging for drug development — which traditionally produces one drug for a single gene or protein that drives disease.”from deceased donors with or without Alzheimer’s disease.The researchers compared these signatures with those found in the Connectivity Map, a database of results from testing the effects of thousands of drugs on gene expression in human cells.Out of 1,300 drugs, 86 reversed the Alzheimer’s disease gene expression signature in one cell type, and 25 reversed the signature in several cell types in the brain. But just 10 had already been approved by the FDA for use in humans.Poring through records housed in the UC Health Data Warehouse, which includes anonymized health information on 1.4 million people over the age of 65, the group found that several of these drugs seemed to have reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease over time.said Yaqiao Li, PhD, a former UCSF graduate student in Sirota’s lab who is now a postdoctoral scholar in Huang’s lab at Gladstone and the lead author of the paper. “In particular, the rich data collected by all the UC health centres pointed us straight to the most promising drugs. It's kind of like a mock clinical trial .”Li, Huang, and Sirota chose 2 cancer drugs out of the top 5 drug candidates for laboratory testing. They predicted one drug, letrozole, would remedy Alzheimer’s in neurons; and another, irinotecan, would help glia. Letrozole is usually used to treat breast cancer ; irinotecan is usually used to treat colon and lung cancer.The team used a mouse model of aggressive Alzheimer’s disease with multiple disease-related mutations. As the mice aged, symptoms resembling Alzheimer’s emerged, and they were treated with one or both drugs.The combination of the two cancer drugs reversed multiple aspects of Alzheimer’s in the animal model. It undid the gene expression signatures in neurons and glia that had emerged as the disease progressed."It’s so exciting to see the validation of the computational data in a widely used Alzheimer’s mouse model,” Huang said. He expects the research to advance soon to a clinical trial so the team can directly test the combination therapy in Alzheimer’s patients.“If completely independent data sources, such asthen maybe we're onto something,” Sirota said. “We’re hopefulSource-Eurekalert