The discovery of a glutamate biomarker could pave the way for more personalized treatment approaches in schizophrenia.
In a disclosing genomic press interview published today in Brain Medicine, Dr. Camilo de la Fuente-Sandoval quotes how life story and scientific enthusiasm fueled his work to produce innovative development in schizophrenia prognosis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Camilo de la Fuente-Sandoval: Glutamate as biomarker of treatment response in early-stage schizophrenia
Go to source). The renowned scientist recently honored with the Schizophrenia International Research Society's prestigious 2024 Global Schizophrenia Award, has developed distinctive model that unites novel brain-imaging with integrated clinical care in one of Latin America's most populous urban centres.
His Scientific Excellence was Born of Political ExileDr. de la Fuente-Sandoval's path to studying psychosis was intensely personal. His father, a scientist who had to leave Chile because of political reasons, was never able to continue his research career. This incident motivated the young de la Fuente-Sandoval to dedicate himself to make a lasting impact in neuroscience.
During his psychiatry residency at the Instituto Nacional de Neurología y Neurocirugía, patients experiencing psychosis captivated his attention. Guided by fellow resident Ariel Graff-Guerrero, who had completed advanced neuroscience training, Dr. de la Fuente-Sandoval embarked on spectroscopy studies that would fundamentally alter understanding of early psychosis mechanisms.
These first stage examinations in both ultra high-risk subjects and early psychosis patients revealed neurochemical changes that were unseen in prior clinical observation.
The accomplishments of his early research led to the establishment of a new lab. Its main goal was to develop neuroimaging techniques that could help doctors choose the right treatment from the beginning, instead of using the normal trial-and-error method.
A New Model for Patient Care in Areas with Limited SourcesOperating within Mexico City's sprawling metropolitan area of 22 million residents, where mental health resources remain severely limited, Dr. de la Fuente-Sandoval has engineered an innovative clinical research ecosystem. His team established a specialized outpatient clinic staffed by laboratory-affiliated psychiatrists while simultaneously implementing comprehensive evaluation protocols in the emergency department.
This integrated approach ensures that first-episode psychosis patients receive immediate, thorough assessment including routine laboratory tests, head CT scans, and selective lumbar punctures based on clinical judgment. Remarkably, approximately 8% of patients presenting with first-episode psychosis are discovered to have secondary causes such as viral encephalitis or autoimmune conditions. Could this systematic screening approach, if implemented more broadly, prevent misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment in similar patient populations worldwide?
All patients undergo comprehensive evaluation within 24 hours of emergency admission, including neuropsychological testing and MRI studies. This rapid assessment protocol serves dual purposes: enabling immediate treatment initiation while generating crucial research data. The entire process occurs at no cost to patients, addressing both scientific questions and healthcare access barriers simultaneously.
Glutamate and Treatment PrognosisThe laboratory's most significant contribution centres on discoveries about glutamate dysfunction in early psychosis. Through sophisticated MRI spectroscopy techniques applied to antipsychotic-naïve patients, Dr. de la Fuente-Sandoval's team identified elevated glutamate levels specifically within the associative striatum. More importantly, they demonstrated that these elevations normalize following effective antipsychotic treatment.
This finding opens unprecedented possibilities for treatment personalization. Rather than subjecting patients to potentially ineffective medications for weeks or months, clinicians might soon predict treatment response through baseline neuroimaging assessments. What implications might this hold for reducing the duration of untreated psychosis, a factor strongly associated with long-term outcomes? The potential to match patients with optimal treatments from the outset represents a paradigm shift in psychiatric care delivery.
The research extends beyond glutamate to encompass electrophysiology, cognitive assessment, and inflammation markers. This multidimensional approach recognizes psychosis as a complex phenomenon requiring equally sophisticated investigative strategies. By integrating multiple biological markers, the laboratory works toward comprehensive predictive models that could transform clinical decision-making.
Building Global UnderstandingDespite geographic and resource constraints, Dr. de la Fuente-Sandoval has positioned his laboratory at the forefront of international schizophrenia research. His leadership role in the ENIGMA Clinical High Risk for Psychosis Working Group facilitates data sharing and collaborative analyses across continents. This participation ensures that findings from Latin American populations contribute to global understanding of psychosis mechanisms.
