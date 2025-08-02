Beyond Sickness: Impacts of Cancer Anxiety on Loved Ones

A recent cancer survey reveals that young patients often struggle with body image, while older adults are more concerned about caregiver burden.
A newly launched survey by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) underscores the emotional toll that prevails in cancer patients and loved ones. Cancer diagnosis is a turning point for both patients and loved ones as the disease leads to temporary distress, and long-term worries. Kevin Johns, MD, director of the psychosocial oncology program at the OSUCCC – James said investigations propose that cancer patients experience depression five times more than the average population and approximately 42% of breast cancer survivors experience anxiety.
“Depression and anxiety can significantly impact a patient’s ability to finish care and fully recover after treatment – all of which impacts long-term survival. It’s not uncommon for patients to wait up to a year to see a psychiatrist, depending on where they live and what insurance they have. Patients going through cancer treatment simply can’t wait that long – the need is acute but also chronic, so timely access is critical. We are working to fill those gaps in care to better support our patients and their caregivers,” said Johns.
Top Concerns for Loved OnesA recent survey commissioned by the OSUCCC – James among U.S. adults age 18 or older focused on the top concerns when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer. Cancer diagnosis provokes deep-seated fears, and three-quarters of adults agonize for loved ones. 76% fear life expectancy, 69% dread treatment, and 65% anguish over pain in loved ones.
The list of concerns was extensive, including:
- Side effects (55%)
- Family stress (54%)
- Grief (49%)
- Medication (42%)
- Caregiver stress (34%)
- Body image (11%)
- None of the above (2%)
Age-Related DifferencesOther notable points from the survey:
- Young Americans ages 18-29 are more likely than all other age groups to report grief (66%) as a top concern when a family member is diagnosed with cancer.
- Young adults are also more likely than older adults, age 65 and over, to say that body image (18%) is a top concern.
- For older Americans, treatment course (74%) and caregiver stress (37%) are the primary anxieties when a loved one battles cancer.
“If patients or their caregivers are not warned beforehand that these symptoms can occur, it can cause a lot of unnecessary anxiety and shame, so it is very important that we work with our patients and caregivers upfront to prepare them for what might happen,” said Johns.
OSUCCC – James Initiatives in Oncology ProgramUnder Johns’ leadership, the OSUCCC – James Psychosocial Oncology Program has greatly expanded its team of psychiatric providers, psychologists, social workers, and other mental health professionals to support OSUCCC – James’s patients.
In addition, Johns also helped the OSUCCC - James pilot an innovative oncology consulting service to help breast medical oncologists navigate medical management of anxiety and depression among their patients. The pilot initiative was received positively by patients and the medical oncologists and is now being expanded to serve patients with head and neck cancer.
“Patients going through cancer treatment already have so many appointments, and generally they develop a very close relationship with their medical oncologist, so this practitioner also becomes the default mental health provider if they do not have immediate access to a specialized health care provider,” said Johns. “This new model of support was designed to help extend existing mental health support services to as many patients as possible.”
Source-Eurekalert