Beyond Sickness: Impacts of Cancer Anxiety on Loved Ones

A recent cancer survey reveals that young patients often struggle with body image, while older adults are more concerned about caregiver burden.

Top Concerns for Loved Ones

Side effects (55%)

Family stress (54%)

Grief (49%)

Medication (42%)

Caregiver stress (34%)

Body image (11%)

None of the above (2%)

Age-Related Differences

Young Americans ages 18-29 are more likely than all other age groups to report grief (66%) as a top concern when a family member is diagnosed with cancer.

Young adults are also more likely than older adults, age 65 and over, to say that body image (18%) is a top concern.

For older Americans, treatment course (74%) and caregiver stress (37%) are the primary anxieties when a loved one battles cancer.

