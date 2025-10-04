Can Continuous Glucose Monitors Really Help If You Don`t Have Diabetes?

New research finds that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) don’t accurately reflect long-term blood sugar control in non-diabetic individuals.
Wearable devices have become a trend among patients with type 2 diabetes, particularly in the form of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). They monitor the blood sugar level in real-time and contribute to better glucose management. In 2024, the U.S FDA approved over-the-counter CGMs even in people with and without diabetes. But here's the big question: Do CGMs provide useful information when you are not diabetic
For People Without Diabetes, Continuous Glucose Monitors May Not Accurately Reflect Blood Sugar Control
The Mass General Brigham Study of Continuous Glucose MonitorsA new study from Mass General Brigham shows that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are effective for tracking blood sugar in people with diabetes; however, their readings don’t align with the standard haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test in individuals with prediabetes or normal blood sugar levels. Researchers analysed data from 972 adult participants—including those with type 2 diabetes (421 participants), prediabetes (319 participants), and those within normal ranges (232 participants). They were asked to wear Dexcom G6 sensors that measured their blood sugar every five minutes for up to 10 days.
Role of Continuous Glucose Monitors For Non-Diabetic IndividualsThe findings indicated that CGM levels, particularly at an average glucose level, were strongly correlated with HbA1c in individuals with type 2 diabetes, moderately correlated in individuals with prediabetes, and not significantly correlated in individuals with normal blood sugar in the blood. It implies that CGMs are useful in the management of diabetes, but they cannot be treated as a replacement for HbA1c tests in non-diabetic individuals because there is no positive correlation when one is non-diabetic.
Continuous Glucose Monitors Are Not A Substitute For HBA1CCGMs are a game-changer for diabetes care, but not a shortcut to track long-term blood sugar health in everyone. If you don’t have diabetes, they may give useful insights into daily habits—but they can’t replace a doctor’s check-up or standard tests.
said Dr Jorge A. Rodriguez, the study's lead author.
