Can Continuous Glucose Monitors Really Help If You Don`t Have Diabetes?

New research finds that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) don’t accurately reflect long-term blood sugar control in non-diabetic individuals.

The Mass General Brigham Study of Continuous Glucose Monitors

Role of Continuous Glucose Monitors For Non-Diabetic Individuals

Continuous Glucose Monitors Are Not A Substitute For HBA1C

"In those without diabetes, CGMs may be useful as behavioral 'biofeedback' tools that can provide insight into how food and activity impact real-time blood sugar levels, but they do not directly reflect longer-term blood sugar control,"

Wearable devices have become a trend among patients with type 2 diabetes, particularly in the form of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). They monitor the blood sugar level in real-time and contribute to better glucose management. In 2024, the. But here’s the big question:)?A new study fromshows that continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are effective for tracking blood sugar in people with diabetes; however, their readings don’t align with the standardtest in individuals with. Researchers analysed data from—including those with, and those. They were asked to wearsensors that measured their blood sugar every five minutes for up to 10 days.The findings indicated that CGM levels, particularly at an average glucose level, were strongly correlated with HbA1c in individuals with type 2 diabetes, moderately correlated in individuals with prediabetes, and not significantly correlated in individuals with normal blood sugar in the blood. It implies that CGMs are useful in the management of diabetes, but they cannot be treated as a replacement for HbA1c tests in non-diabetic individuals because there is no positive correlation when one is non-diabetic.CGMs are a game-changer for diabetes care, but not a shortcut to track long-term blood sugar health in everyone. If you don’t have diabetes, they may give useful insights into daily habits—but they can’t replace a doctor’s check-up or standard tests.said, the study's lead author.Source-Mass General Brigham