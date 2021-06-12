About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can Cataract Surgery Curtail the Risk of Dementia?

by Karishma Abhishek on December 6, 2021 at 11:58 PM
Cataract surgery is linked with a 30% lower risk of dementia in the aging population as per a study at the University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine, published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study utilized data from more than 5,000 participants who were above the age of 65 years. Based on the longitudinal data of over 3,000 ACT (The Adult Changes in Thought) studies, the scientists established the role of cataract surgery in dementia.

It was also found that cataract surgery was also associated with lower risk of dementia, specifically Alzheimer disease dementia.

Dementia and Cataract Surgery

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a type of dementia - a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the pathological hallmark formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.
"This kind of evidence is as good as it gets in epidemiology. This is really exciting because no other medical intervention has shown such a strong association with lessening dementia risk in older individuals," says Lead researcher Dr. Cecilia S Lee, associate professor and Klorfine Family Endowed Chair in ophthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

However, the study did not succeed in demonstrating the mechanisms behind cataract surgery and reduced dementia risk.

"Some special cells in the retina are associated with cognition and regulate sleep cycles, and these cells respond well to blue light. Cataracts specifically block blue light, and cataract surgery could reactivate those cells," says Lee by pointing towards a hypothesis.

The study thereby highlights a strong link on the eye-brain connection in dementia and may help in uncovering the contribution of our senses in age-related disorders like dementia.

Source: Medindia
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Woman with Rare Spinal Cord Defect from Birth Sues Doctor
Cataract Cataract in Detail Eye Vision Blindness Facts Double Vision Clear the Blur-Tips to Boost Your Eye-Q Floppy Iris Syndrome Intraocular Lens Implant (IOL) in Cataract Surgery Endophthalmitis 

