Vitamin D Linked To Heart Health

Vitamin D is a natural source of hormones that are vital to our bodies, specifically the bones. However, a study at the University of South Australia states that low vitamin D could not only affect your bones but also your cardio health, as published in European Heart Journal.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are one of the leading causes of death globally, costing the lives of 17.9 million per year. It accounts for 1 in 4 deaths in Australia along with five billion dollars of Australian economy consumption annually.