Tongue Changes Help Spot People at High Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency

The innate and adaptive immunity of the human body is optimized with regular vitamin D consumption. The source of Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin, is primarily sunlight rather than what is available in food items.
Vitamin D plays a crucial role in strengthening the muscles, teeth, and bones of the body. Deficiency of the vitamin may lead to a decline in the mental well-being of individuals. It is found that a noteworthy number of people are found to be deficient in vitamin D, lately. Usually, diagnosis of Vitamin D deficiency is possible through a blood test. As of now, researchers have come up with another simple method of approach for self-diagnosis. Yes, observing the tongue for changes can indicate whether you are deprived of this vitamin D or not.
When people experience burning mouth syndrome or BMS, it is essential to get tests done for blood glucose levels fasting, TSH, zinc levels, and Vitamins D, B1, and B6, emphasizes the expert panel of the Department of Dermatology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester (USA), who conducted a study on burning mouth syndrome.
How to find a solution?
In the pandemic situation, it becomes necessary to track the deficiency of vitamin D in the body or otherwise, which can trigger the development of inflammatory cytokines in the body. It can also cause pneumonia or infections in the upper pulmonary tract. BMS cannot be purely attributed to vitamin D deficiency alone. However, physicians must diagnose the reason for the issue. If you do experience fatigue, mood swings, cramps in the muscles, and pain in the bone joints, then it is important to consult with your physician.
How much exposure to sunlight is good for getting optimal Vitamin D regularly?
• Dietary intake levels in people under 70 years would be 600 IU of Vitamin D as recommended by health experts.
• For elderly people over 70, the recommended intake of Vitamin D would be 800 IU daily.
• Spending less than twenty minutes is sufficient to get the optimal daily dosage levels of Vitamin D during summer.
• However, during winter, depending upon the intensity of the sunlight, it could vary anywhere from 1 to 2 hours.
Sources for Vitamin D
Apart from the best source of sunlight, if you are willing to boost the Vitamin D levels in the body, then you can consider these food items, like salmon, soybeans, okra, sardines, spinach, white beans, and kale.
Source: Medindia