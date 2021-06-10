About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Tongue Changes Help Spot People at High Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency

by Senthil Kumar on October 6, 2021 at 1:04 AM
Font : A-A+

Tongue Changes Help Spot People at High Risk of Vitamin D Deficiency

The innate and adaptive immunity of the human body is optimized with regular vitamin D consumption. The source of Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin, is primarily sunlight rather than what is available in food items.

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in strengthening the muscles, teeth, and bones of the body. Deficiency of the vitamin may lead to a decline in the mental well-being of individuals. It is found that a noteworthy number of people are found to be deficient in vitamin D, lately. Usually, diagnosis of Vitamin D deficiency is possible through a blood test. As of now, researchers have come up with another simple method of approach for self-diagnosis. Yes, observing the tongue for changes can indicate whether you are deprived of this vitamin D or not.

Advertisement


When people experience burning mouth syndrome or BMS, it is essential to get tests done for blood glucose levels fasting, TSH, zinc levels, and Vitamins D, B1, and B6, emphasizes the expert panel of the Department of Dermatology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester (USA), who conducted a study on burning mouth syndrome.

If a person experiences dry mouth, numbness, or unpleasant taste along with a hot sensation or burns on the tongue, lips, or anywhere in the mouth, then it could be BMS. Pain gets worsened with eating something. Finding the root cause of the issue is the only way to sort out the problem smartly. Severity might be varying from one individual to the other.
Advertisement

How to find a solution?

In the pandemic situation, it becomes necessary to track the deficiency of vitamin D in the body or otherwise, which can trigger the development of inflammatory cytokines in the body. It can also cause pneumonia or infections in the upper pulmonary tract. BMS cannot be purely attributed to vitamin D deficiency alone. However, physicians must diagnose the reason for the issue. If you do experience fatigue, mood swings, cramps in the muscles, and pain in the bone joints, then it is important to consult with your physician.

How much exposure to sunlight is good for getting optimal Vitamin D regularly?

• Dietary intake levels in people under 70 years would be 600 IU of Vitamin D as recommended by health experts.

• For elderly people over 70, the recommended intake of Vitamin D would be 800 IU daily.

• Spending less than twenty minutes is sufficient to get the optimal daily dosage levels of Vitamin D during summer.

• However, during winter, depending upon the intensity of the sunlight, it could vary anywhere from 1 to 2 hours.

Sources for Vitamin D

Apart from the best source of sunlight, if you are willing to boost the Vitamin D levels in the body, then you can consider these food items, like salmon, soybeans, okra, sardines, spinach, white beans, and kale.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Antibody Drug Combination for COVID-19 Developed
Diabetic Women Need Intense Cardiovascular Care Lesser Than... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Nobel Prize 2021 in Medicine Shared by two US Scientists
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Tongue Tie / Ankyloglossia
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
Flossing can Help Prevent Cognitive Decline
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Tongue Abnormalities Rickets Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Dandy Walker Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Medical Management of Vitamin Deficiencies
Vitamins are essential for our body to grow and develop normally. Vitamin deficiencies are ......
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Sunlight: An Important Source of Vitamin D
Vitamin D is an essential vitamin necessary for the development of bones. Sunlight helps the body .....
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include ...
Vitamin Deficiency Calculator
Vitamin Deficiency Calculator
Vitamin deficiency is one of the major factors causing various diseases and conditions. Use this ......
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements
Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calci...
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy Walker Syndrome
Dandy-Walker syndrome is a brain malformation with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure like ...
Rickets
Rickets
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets...
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cob...
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in ...
Vitamin B9
Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms ...
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms o...
Vitamin Supplements
Vitamin Supplements
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12....
Vitamin-F
Vitamin-F
Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close