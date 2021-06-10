New Antibody Drug Combination for COVID-19 Developed

Advertisement

The second recommendation of the imdevimab and casirivimab drug-combo is to reduce the risks of deaths in patients who are critically ill and avoid the need for mechanical ventilation in severely ill patients.The antibody treatment is not meant for any other cases except the above two mentioned category.The experts acknowledge that the cost of the treatment and the availability of the resources in the varied hospitals may be a limiting factor for the lower and middle-class segment to be benefited. For instance, to identify the patients who are seriously ill, special tests must be conducted, and intravenous treatment procedures are to be followed using appropriate equipment.Careful monitoring of the patients during the treatment to keep allergic reactions at bay becomes a crucial need too. When the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 emerge, then this combination of casirivimab and indevimab may not have the complete effect as it has now.However, currently, as there are noteworthy benefits for the COVID-19 patients, the experts say, "the recommendations should provide a stimulus to engage all possible mechanisms to improve global access to the intervention and associated testing."Source: Medindia