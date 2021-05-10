Link Between Brain Structure and Antisocial Behavior

Susceptibility to develop severe antisocial behavior in siblings is due to the structural differences in the brain region responsible for decision making as per a study "Neuroanatomical markers of familial risk in adolescents with conduct disorder and their unaffected relatives", at the University of Bath, published in the journal Psychological Medicine.
Repetitive patterns of aggressive and antisocial behavior are the characteristics of conduct disorder. It is one of the most common reasons for referral to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in the UK.
Conduct disorder affects around 5% of young people aged between 5 and 16 years of age. Scientists have constantly wondered about the differences in the genetic makeup of siblings in terms of their behavior.
The present study also explains why two siblings living in the same family may differ in their risk of developing the conduct disorder. The study team thereby analyzed 41 adolescents with conduct disorder, 24 unaffected siblings (who had a brother or sister with conduct disorder but did not show the condition themselves), and 38 typically developing controls with no family history of conduct disorder.
It was found that young people with conduct disorder and their relatives both displayed structural differences in a specific brain region called the inferior parietal cortex.
Moreover, structural changes were also evident in brain regions responsible for empathy and cognitive control / inhibiting behavior and prefrontal cortex - involved in planning and decision-making. These changes were not found in the unaffected siblings.
"Our study aimed to understand the root causes of conduct disorder, specifically what makes members of the same family differ in their antisocial behaviour and are there genetic risk markers for conduct disorder in the brain. This is one of the first family-based studies of conduct disorder and it confirms that the brain is important for distinguishing between members of the same family who are at higher risk of developing antisocial or criminal behaviour", says Dr. Graeme Fairchild from the University of Bath's Department of Psychology.
Source: Medindia